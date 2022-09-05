BMW Championship Preview: Golf Betting Tips, Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

After Oliver Wilson triumphed at the Made In Himmerland last week at Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, this week attentions turn back to the DP World Tour for the 2022 BMW PGA Championship from Wentworth Golf Club, England.

Some huge names in the world of golf travel to Wentworth looking to claim victory on European soil. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting tips and free bets for you!

After the Made In Himmerland last week, the DP World Tour is back on the road, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday afternoon this week in England? So without further ado, here are our BMW PGA Championship betting tips and as we bid to predict the winner this week from Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England.

BMW PGA Championship Preview

After a compelling Made In Himmerland last week at Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, this week is the turn of the BMW PGA Championship. Some of the world’s best golfers are heading to Surrey this week in a bid to win this stellar event. Golf in the UK is always a delight, so this week should be an exciting one on the DP World Tour.

The BMW PGA Championship field will be hopeful of hitting their best form this week, looking to win a sizable share of the €8,000,000 prize pot. The winner will walk away with around $1.4 million. Not bad for four days work!

Some notable names from the golfing world such as this years FedEx Cup champion over on the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy, former Open Championship champion, Shane Lowry, and 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallist and former major champion, Justin Rose also feature and are amongst the favourites to lift the 2022 BMW PGA Championship trophy come Sunday afternoon.

Last year, Billy Horschel triumphed as he fended off the likes of Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Jamie Donaldson and Laurie Canter finishing on -21 par after 72 holes. Horschel comes to Wentworth this week aiming to defend his title, and is priced at +2200 with Bovada to retain his title.

Taking a look at the course itself, Wentworth Golf Club is a complete masterpiece. It is a par 72 and 7,267 yards in length. The course has some stunning scenery, deep bunkers and tough water hazards to keep the players on guard.

Without further ado, here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the 2022 BMW PGA Championship event this week from Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England.

BMW PGA Championship Betting Tips

BMW PGA Championship Tip 1: Matt Fitzpatrick To Win @ +1200 with Bovada

Our best bet for the 2022 BMW Championship this week from Wentworth, is the English golfing sensation and recent major champion, Matt Fitzpatrick.

2022 has been the best year of Fitzpatrick’s career, without any shadow of a doubt. The 28-year-old won his maiden major championship this year, triumphing in the 2022 US Open. This was also his first tournament win on American soil, so it wasn’t a bad time to win for the first time stateside.

The Sheffield man has enjoyed a lot of success this year, also climbing into the Top 10 in the Official World Golf Rankings. It has most certainly been a year to remember for the former US Amateur champion.

Back on European soil, Fitzpatrick has enjoyed success on several occasions. In fact, ‘Fitzy’ has won seven times on the European Tour, with the most recent coming last year in October at the Estrella Damn NA Andalucía Masters.

Fitzpatrick also finished last week at East Lake in the FedEx Cup finale in a tie for 15th place. This earnt him a spectacular $715,000, which brought his yearly earnings to over $3 million. Not a bad year at all for Fitzpatrick, who has announced himself on the world stage in recent years, and is finally turning his good performances into wins.

Wentworth is a course that will suit the eye of the 28-year-old, so do not be surprised to see his name at the top of the leaderboard from Thursday to Sunday. A fantastic golfer with incredible ability and a winning mentality.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of +1200 with Bovada.

BMW PGA Championship Tip 2: Adam Scott To Win and Each-Way @ +3000 with Bovada

Our each-way selection this week at the BMW PGA Championship is Australian golfing star and former Masters champion, Adam Scott.

Despite many golf fans thinking Adam Scott’s best years may be behind him, the Australian superstar has flattened that debate with a superb year on the PGA Tour this year, resulting in a 25th place finish in the FedEx Cup.

The 42-year-old has won a staggering 25 times on both the PGA and European Tours. 14 of these wins have come on the PGA Tour, with the remaining 11 coming across in Europe. It was almost a decade ago now that we saw ‘Scotty’ put on the famous green jacket at Augusta National, but the big Queenslander has continued to win golf tournaments all the way up until now.

Scott’s last win came at the Genesis Invitational in 2020, where he won by two strokes. However, this season for ‘Scotty’ has been nothing short of magnificent. Scott finished in 15th place in both The Open and the US Open, as well as some recent Top 5 finishes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and the BMW Championship on the PGA Tour.

Scott is a serial winner, so do not be surprised to see his name lurking about at the top of leaderboards this coming week at Wentworth Golf Club. This is a course that will suit the game of Scott and one that can bring out the best in the Australian.

Comes here in good form and will be happy with where his golf game is at at present. Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of +3000 with Bovada.

Other notable mentions

Although Fitzpatrick and Scott are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Rory McIlroy @ +600, Jon Rahm @ +800, Viktor Hovland @ +2200, Ryan Fox @ +6600 and Aaron Rai @ +12500. All prices are with Bovada.

BMW PGA Championship 2022 Odds

Here is a list of Bovada‘s prices for the upcoming golf this week:

BMW PGA Championship Golfers Odds Play Rory McIlroy +600 Jon Rahm +800 Matthew Fitzpatrick +1200 Shane Lowry +1800 Viktor Hovland +2200 Billy Horschel +2200 Tyrrell Hatton +3000 Adam Scott +3000 Tommy Fleetwood +3300 Talor Gooch +3300 Patrick Reed +3300 Abraham Ancer +4000 Sergio Garcia +4000 Thomas Pieters +5000 Justin Rose +5500 Branden Grace +5500

