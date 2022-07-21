Blaydes vs Aspinall Preview: UFC London Betting Tips, Odds and Predictions

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

TOM ASPINALL takes on his toughest test to date as he faces Curtis Blaydes in a mammoth heavyweight fight at UFC London on Saturday night. Blaydes vs Aspinall headlines this stellar UFC event from the O2 Arena, London.

What a night we have in store in London this weekend, so ensure you don’t miss out on our exclusive betting tips, best odds and fight predictions for UFC London: Blaydes vs Aspinall. We have two exclusive tips from the main event for you, our valued SportsLens reader.

So without further ado, here are our UFC London: Blaydes vs Aspinall betting tips!

Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall — Fight Information

🥊 UFC Match: Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall

Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall 📊 Records: Curtis Blaydes (16-3) | Tom Aspinall (12-2)

Curtis Blaydes (16-3) | Tom Aspinall (12-2) 📅 Date: July 23rd, 2022

July 23rd, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30pm GMT

Approx. 10.30pm GMT 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: BT Sport (UK) / ESPN (US)

BT Sport (UK) / ESPN (US) 🏟 Venue: O2 Arena, London, England, UK

O2 Arena, London, England, UK 🎲 Fight Odds: Curtis Blaydes 11/10 | Tom Aspinall 8/11

Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall Betting Tip

With this being such a big fight to potentially find out who the next UFC heavyweight title contender could be, there is so much value in the betting markets for punters to place their wagers on this mouth-watering main event from UFC London.

This fight is by far and away the toughest of Tom Aspinall’s UFC career. The Salford man, who trains out of Team Kaobon in Liverpool, has had just five fights since making the move over to the UFC, winning them all.

The 29-year-old is now ranked at number six in the UFC heavyweight rankings, meanwhile Blaydes is ranked at number four. Of Aspinall’s five fights in the UFC, he has won three by knockout in the first round, meanwhile the other two he has won by submission in the first and second round respectively.

Last time out, Aspinall faces Alexander Volkov, who is a UFC heavyweight stalwart contender, but Aspinall showed no respect for him whatsoever, finishing him via an armbar submission in the very first round.

Aspinall has won 75% of his professional MMA fights by knockout (9/12), which shows he carries devastating power in both first as well as in his kicks. Aspinall will be hoping of grabbing his tenth stoppage on Saturday night, and here at SportsLens, we think he will do just that.

Blaydes is a devastating puncher in his own right, with 11 knockouts in his 16 wins as a professional mixed martial artist. However, all three times that the 31-year-old has suffered defeat, it has been by knockout.

Blaydes has been stopped twice by current UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, as well as getting halted by Derrick Lewis last year. Although both Ngannou and Lewis are arguably the two biggest punchers in the heavyweight division right now, Aspinall’s speed and shot selection will be difficult for Blaydes to deal with.

Although this is his toughest test, Tom Aspinall is the real deal. Do not be surprised if he beats Curtis Blaydes in devastating fashion, whether than by via knockout or submission.

Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall betting tip: Aspinall to win via KO, TKO, DQ or Submission @ 11/10 with Betfred

Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall Best Bet

Our ‘Best Bet’ for the Blaydes vs Aspinall fight at UFC London on Saturday night is quite a daring one, but one which presents exceptional value to gamblers.

As we have already alluded to, we fully predict that Tom Aspinall will win this fight by KO/TKO or submission. However, for our best bet selection we are going to go one further and predict when that finish will come.

Aspinall is yet to go to the judges scorecards in his UFC career, and we can’t see that being the case on Saturday night either. Although two of Aspinall’s last three fights have been won via submission, we can’t see that happening at the wakened, as Blaydes himself has an astute ground game and is dangerous on the mat. Aspinall will likely keep the contest on the feet, and throw big kicks and punches at the head and body of ‘Razor’, trying to break him down minute by minute.

Of Aspinall’s 9 knockout victories, 100% of them have come in the first round. This definitely isn’t a coincidence, as it is clear to see that the 29-year-old likes to get going early, and not give his opponent a minute to think. As Blaydes has operated at the highest level of heavyweight MMA for years, we think it may take a bit longer for Aspinall to break him down.

This is why for our best bet we have selected Tom Aspinall to win by KO/TKO in Rounds 1 or 2 of this UFC heavyweight contest. This can be backed at a price of around 4/1 with Betfred, which seems like sensational value considering how many knockout victories Aspinall has in his short but fruitful UFC career to date.

Blaydes himself will be looking for the knockout, therefore leaving himself open to being caught, which isn’t the ideal scenario against someone with the striking level of Tom Aspinall.

Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall betting tip: Aspinall to win via KO/TKO in Rounds 1-2 @ 4/1 with Betfred

Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall Odds

Here are the best odds available for the Blaydes vs Aspinall fight this Saturday night from UFC London. Already claimed the Blaydes vs Aspinall betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets.

Bet Odds Bookmaker Curtis Blaydes 11/10 Tom Aspinall 8/11 Draw 80/1

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Tale of the Tape

Curtis Blaydes record and bio:

Nationality: American

American Date of Birth: 18th February 1991 (31-years-old)

18th February 1991 (31-years-old) Height: 6′ 4″

6′ 4″ Reach: 80″

80″ Total Fights: 20

20 Record: 16-3, 1 NC (11 KOs, 5 decisions)

Tom Aspinall record and bio:

Nationality: English

English Date of Birth: 11th April 1993 (29-years-old)

11th April 1993 (29-years-old) Height: 6′ 5″

6′ 5″ Reach: 78″

78″ Total Fights: 14

14 Record: 12-2 (9 KOs, 3 submissions)

UFC London TV Channel and Live Stream

TV channel (UK): If you have BT Sport on your TV, you will be able this huge UFC London card live on BT Sport, provided you are a subscriber to their channel.

TV Channel (US): This UFC London card from the O2 Arena is available to US MMA fans via ESPN+.

Live stream (UK): BT Sport subscribers can also watch every kick and punch throw from UFC London this weekend on the BT Sport App.

UFC London: Main Card

Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall (heavyweight)

Jack Hermansson vs Chris Curtis (middleweight)

Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt (lightweight)

(lightweight) Nikita Krylov vs Alexander Gustafsson (light-heavyweight)

Molly McCann vs Hannah Goldy (women’s flyweight)

Paul Craig vs Volkan Oezdemir (light-heavyweight)

Check out our UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall undercard betting tips and predictions here!

