Blackpool vs Swansea live stream: How to watch Championship for free

On Saturday, Blackpool and Swansea City will face off at the Bloomfield Road Stadium, separated by four points and two places in the EFL Championship table.

Blackpool vs Swansea preview

Blackpool supporters will be hoping for a repeat of their 0-1 Championship victory over Stoke City.

Blackpool had 46% possession and 9 shots on goal, four of them were on target, in that encounter. Josh Bowler (86′) was the lone Blackpool player with a goal. Stoke City had ten shots on goal, two of which were on target.

Blackpool hasn’t had any trouble scoring goals recently, with the club scoring in each of their previous six games.

Swansea City and their traveling supporters will be hoping for a better outcome here after losing to Fulham in the Championship last time out.

Swansea City had 38% possession and five shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Ben Cabango and Jol Piroe (75′) scored goals for Swansea City. Fulham had 12 shots on goal, seven of which were on target. Fulham scored with Aleksandar Mitrovi (46′), Bobby De Cordova-Reid (73′), and Neco Williams (77′, 85′).

Blackpool vs Swansea team news

Blackpool team news

Injury has ruled out Chris Maxwell, Grant Ward, Luke Garbutt, James Husband, Matty Virtue, Sonny Carey, Keshi Anderson, and Richard Keogh.

Blackpool predicted line-up

Grimshaw; Sterling, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, James; Bowler, Dougall, Stewart, Hamilton; Yates, Madine

Swansea team news

Nathanael Ogbeta and Hannes Wolf, who are both recovering from injuries, will not be available to play for the Swans. Ryan Manning is presently on a one-game suspension.

Swansea predicted lineup

Fisher; Cabango, Naughton, Bennett; Christie, Downes, Grimes, Latibeaudiere; Paterson; Piroe, Obafemi

