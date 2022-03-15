Blackpool vs Sheffield United live stream: How to watch Championship for free

This week in the EFL Championship, Blackpool will face Sheffield United at Bloomfield Road on Wednesday night.

How to watch Blackpool vs Sheffield United live stream for free

Sign up to bet365 by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the Blackpool vs Sheffield United live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Blackpool vs Sheffield United live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Blackpool vs Sheffield United preview

Blackpool is on a winning streak at the moment, having defeated Swansea City 1-0 last weekend. In the first five minutes of the game, Gary Madine scored the game’s only goal with a close-range header from a corner kick. With 51 points from 36 games, the newly-promoted side is in 12th place in the league rankings. They are only six points off of a playoff berth and will try to close the gap this week.

Sheffield United’s previous game ended in a 4-1 loss against Coventry City. Sander Berge gave his team the lead early in the game, but their opponents countered with a flurry of goals, putting the Blades in danger of losing by a wider margin.

Sheffield United is currently in sixth place in the league rankings, having amassed 57 points so far in this. They will now attempt to shake off their most recent outcome in order to return to the top flight as soon as possible.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Blackpool vs Sheffield United team news

Blackpool team news

Chris Maxwell, Grant Ward, Luke Garbutt, Matty Virtue, Sonny Carey, Keshi Anderson, and Richard Keogh will all be out due to injuries.

Blackpool predicted line-up

Grimshaw; Sterling, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Husband, James; Bowler, Dougall, Stewart, Kirk; Madine

Sheff Utd team news

Enda Stevens, Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick, Jack O’Connell, Chris Basham, and Charlie Goode are all out with injuries, while Oliver McBurnie came off injured last time out, adding to the Blades’ injury difficulties.

Sheff Utd predicted lineup

Foderingham; Gordon, Egan, Robinson; Osborn, Norwood, Berge, Norrington-Davies; Gibbs-White, Ndiaye; Sharp

Blackpool vs Sheffield United free bets