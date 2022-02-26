Blackpool vs Reading prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

On Saturday afternoon, reading temporary manager Paul Ince will return to his previous club Blackpool in the Championship.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 20:00

Date: 26th February 2022, Bloomfield Road

Blackpool vs Reading Prediction

In their previous league match, Blackpool lost 1-2 to Queens Park Rangers. In the last six games in front of their own fans, the home team has scored. It’s possible that we’ll see a couple of goals tonight since their last five games have all concluded with two or more goals.

Reading, on the other hand, is in 21st place on the standings with 29 points. They won 10 games out of 33 played, drew 5 times, and lost 18 times. Their overall goals to conceded ratio are 41:63, demonstrating their poor defense.

Most football betting sites believe that a win for the home team is likely since the visitors have struggled on the road, while the hosts have won three of their previous five games at home.

Blackpool vs Reading Prediction: Blackpool 1-0 Reading @ 21/20 with Bet Storm.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Blackpool vs Reading Betting Tips

For the first time since the 1979-80 season, Blackpool is aiming for a league double over Reading. Despite the fact that they haven’t won in their last four league games, they remain 13 points ahead of the visitors.

Reading won the previous two league schedules but owing to a Federation decision, they were docked six points. They are only 9 points clear of relegation, and they will be looking to take all three points when they go to Bloomfield Road to face Blackpool on Saturday.

Blackpool vs Reading Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 11/12.

Blackpool vs Reading Betting Odds

Match Winner

Blackpool @ 21/20 with Bet Storm

Draw @ 5/2 with Bet Storm

Reading @ 27/10 with Bet Storm

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 11/12

Under 2.5 @ 20/21

Blackpool vs Reading Free Bet

Bet Storm is offering new customers £30 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.