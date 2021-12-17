Blackpool will host Peterborough for the EFL Championship match on Saturday, 18th December 2021.

Match Info:

Kick-off: 20:00, Bloomfield Road

Blackpool vs Peterborough Preview

Blackpool lost the Championship match against Derby at Pride Park by a 1-0 scoreline. However, the losing team managed to get two shots on target.

On the other hand, Peterborough succeeded in getting a 2-1 win against Millwall. Jonson Clarke-Harris was the main goal scorer for the winning team in this match.

Last but not the least, Blackpool won the game against Peterborough by a 3-1 score at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool vs Peterborough Team News

Oliver Casey, Matthew Virtue-Thick, Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Grant Ward, and Gary Madine are injured for Blackpool while Peterborough will be without Dan Butler, Jack Marriot, and Ricky Jade-Jones.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Maxwell; James, Husband, Ekpiteta, Sterling; Wintle, Connolly; Anderson, Carey, Dale; Lavery

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Cornell; Thompson, Knigh, Edwards, Butler; Norburn, Grant, Burrows; Taylor, Szmodics, Dembele

Blackpool vs Peterborough Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Blackpool vs Peterborough from Bet365:

Match Winner

Blackpool: 11/10

Draw: 12/5

Peterborough: 13/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 23/20

Under: 7/9

Blackpool vs Peterborough Prediction

Blackpool holds a higher league position as compared to Peterborough. Though both the teams haven’t shown satisfactory performance, yet Blackpool seems to gain an edge over the opponent team. Hence, most football betting sites predict that Blackpool will win the match.

Prediction: Blackpool to win at 11/10.

