Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

On Saturday afternoon, Nottingham Forest will face Blackpool in a match that could see the team climb into the Championship play-off places. While the visitors are in ninth place and have five games in hand after the international break, Blackpool is 13th and nine points below the top six.

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Nottm Forest 7/5 Blackpool 11/5 Draw 11/5

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Predictions

The Tangerines have gone four league games without losing since losing 2-1 to QPR. Before the international break, they had won three in a row before a goalless draw with Sheffield United. They’ve climbed to 13th place in the table with 52 points from 37 games, six points ahead of Nottingham, who is still improving.

After going winless in their first seven games and losing six to finish last in the league, the Reds have turned their fortunes around and are now in the ninth position.

Nottingham is unbeaten in the league after seven games and is searching for their first league double-over Blackpool since the 1970-71 season.

Both teams are unbeaten in their last several games and would like to keep that streak going. It is possible that the game will end in a draw.

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest prediction: Blackpool 1-1 Nottingham Forest @ 11/5 with Bet UK

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

After a 0-0 Championship draw with Sheffield United, Blackpool prepare for this match. Blackpool had 50 percent possession and 10 shots on goal, one of which was on target, in the encounter. Sheffield United, on the other hand, had eight shots on goal, two of which were on target.

According to pre-game statistics, Blackpool, in their past four league encounters, has failed to win against Nottingham Forest. Moreover, they haven’t lost in their last three league games at home.

Whereas Nottingham Forest will be looking to make apologies after losing their last game in FA Cup play to Liverpool.

Nottingham Forest had 35 percent possession and 6 shots on goal, one of which was on target, in the encounter. Liverpool attempted 14 shots on goal, seven of which were on target. Liverpool’s Diogo Jota scored in the 78th minute.

For the past three league games, they have gone without a win against Blackpool when playing away from home. Furthermore, in the past four league games, they haven’t been beaten by Blackpool when playing them away from home. They have a good away record against them.

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest betting tip: Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest to draw @ 11/5 with Bet UK

How to Watch Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Live Stream

You can watch the Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest game in the UK on TV at Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest clash

When is Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest?

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest will take place on 2nd April 2022.

What time does Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Kick Off?

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest will kick-off at 16:30.

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Blackpool Team News

The Tangerines have faced a number of injury issues this season, but four players could return for Saturday’s match.

After recovering from a calf injury, defender Richard Keogh should be ready, while midfielder Keshi Anderson is close to returning from a hamstring injury. Matty Virtue and Chris Maxwell are also expected to make a comeback. Grant Ward, on the other hand, has been out of action since August due to an Achilles tendon tear.

Blackpool Predicted Line Up

Daniel Grimshaw; Dujon Sterling, Marvin Ekpiteta, Jordan Thorniley, Callum Connolly, James Husband; Josh Bowler, Kenny Dougall, Kevin Stewart, CJ Hamilton; Gary Madine.

Nottingham Forest Team News

After a two-month absence due to an ankle injury, Lewis Grabban might return for the visitors. Max Lowe and the centre-back pairing of Steve Cook and Scott McKenna, on the other hand, aren’t expected back until the end of April.

Nottingham Forest Predicted Line Up

Ethan Horvath; Djed Spence, Joe Worrall, Tobias Figueiredo, Jack Colback; James Garner, Ryan Yates; Joe Lolley, Philip Zinckernagel, Brennan Johnson; Keinan Davis

Best Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Free Bets