blackpool vs nottingham forest odds prediction betting tips and live stream 2nd april 2022

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

On Saturday afternoon, Nottingham Forest will face Blackpool in a match that could see the team climb into the Championship play-off places. While the visitors are in ninth place and have five games in hand after the international break, Blackpool is 13th and nine points below the top six.

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Nottm Forest 7/5 BetUK logo
Blackpool 11/5 BetUK logo
Draw 11/5 BetUK logo

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Predictions

The Tangerines have gone four league games without losing since losing 2-1 to QPR. Before the international break, they had won three in a row before a goalless draw with Sheffield United. They’ve climbed to 13th place in the table with 52 points from 37 games, six points ahead of Nottingham, who is still improving.

After going winless in their first seven games and losing six to finish last in the league, the Reds have turned their fortunes around and are now in the ninth position.

Nottingham is unbeaten in the league after seven games and is searching for their first league double-over Blackpool since the 1970-71 season.

Both teams are unbeaten in their last several games and would like to keep that streak going. It is possible that the game will end in a draw.

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest prediction: Blackpool 1-1 Nottingham Forest @ 11/5 with Bet UK

