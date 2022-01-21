Blackpool vs Millwall prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

ON Saturday afternoon, Blackpool will welcome Millwall in a mid-table clash between two out-of-form Championship clubs at Bloomfield Road.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 15:00 UK/ 16:00 CET

Date: 22nd January 2022, Bloomfield Road

Blackpool vs Millwall Prediction

Millwall was eliminated from the FA Cup earlier this month after losing 2-1 to Crystal Palace of the Premier League. They also lost two consecutive league games, surrendering a total of four goals, against Bristol City and Nottingham Forest.

On the other hand, Blackpool beat Hull City 1-0 in their most recent league match but lost to Hartlepool in the FA Cup last week. They’ve also been outscored in five of their last six games, allowing nine goals in the process.

Last but not the least, Blackpool had not won against Millwall in their previous three league games, while the visitors had lost their most recent match against 16th-placed Bristol City.

Blackpool vs Millwall Prediction: Blackpool 1-0 Millwall @ 11/8 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Blackpool vs Millwall Betting Tips

With 33 points from 25 games, the Lions sit in 12th place in the standings. They split their games, winning, and losing eight times apiece, and drew nine times. They’ve scored 27 goals while allowing 28 goals, indicating that they’re prone to flare up when defending.

The Tangerines, on the other hand, are just a point behind the leaders with 33 points. They won 9 of the 26 games they played, drew 6 times, and lost 11 times. So far in the league, their total goals to conceded ratio are 27:32.

Blackpool vs Millwall Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 13/10.

Blackpool vs Millwall Betting Odds

Match Winner

Blackpool: 11/8 with bet365

Draw: 9/4 with bet365

Millwall: 21/10 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 13/10

Under 2.5: 13/19

