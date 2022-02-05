Blackpool vs Bristol City prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Blackpool and Bristol City are going to have an interesting match together on 5th February 2022.

Match Info:

Date: 5th February 2022

Kick-off: 16:00 CET, McDiarmid Park

Bet £10 on Blackpool vs Bristol City and Get £60 In Bonuses

Blackpool vs Bristol City Prediction

Recently, Blackpool has appeared to be in better shape at home. Three of their previous four Championship games were a victory. The final one was against Hull.

They’ve scored goals in each of their last four Championship games at home. Aside from that, they have a strong head-to-head record at this arena against Bristol City.

Bristol City, on the other side, has gone winless in their last eight Championship Road games. So far this season, they haven’t kept a clean sheet on the road. We can’t back them to win after such a bad run of form.

Blackpool vs Bristol City Prediction: Blackpool 2-1 Bristol City @ 13/10 with Betfred.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet with Betfred’s new customer offer and back our prediction.

Blackpool vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Blackpool has put itself in a stronger position on the table, well clear of the danger zone. In their most recent home match, they defeated Millwall 1-0.

They’ve also played a scoreless draw at Fulham and a 1-0 triumph over Hull City at home, making it three games without a loss. They’ll be hoping to keep their current streak going.

Meanwhile, Bristol City hasn’t been uprooting any trees recently. They come after two games in which neither team has won. At Preston, they drew a score that could have been a three-pointer for them.

Blackpool vs Bristol City Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 1/1.

Bet on over 2.5 goals at 1/1 with Betfred.

Blackpool vs Bristol City Betting Odds

Match Winner

Blackpool @ 13/10 with Betfred

Draw @ 12/5 with betfred

Bristol City @ 9/4 with Betfred

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 1/1

Under 2.5 @ 10/11

Betfred Blackpool vs Bristol City free bets

Betfred has an incredible offer for new customers where you can get £60 in bonuses when you bet just £10 on their vast sportsbook. That means you can bet £10 on the Blackpool vs Bristol City game to unlock the free bets, or bet £10 on another sport and use the free bets clash. Click below to claim.

Claim your Betfred’s Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.