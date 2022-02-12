Blackpool vs Bournemouth prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Blackpool welcomes Bournemouth to Bloomfield Road Stadium on Saturday, where they are on a five-game unbeaten run in the EFL Championship.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 20:00

Date: 12th February 2022, Bloomfield Road Stadium

Blackpool vs Bournemouth Prediction

Blackpool is in excellent form heading into this game and will be hoping to keep the momentum going in order to get closer to the top half of the league. They have, however, failed to beat the Cherries in any of their last four meetings, losing three of them. This trend is likely to continue, with the visitors taking all three points, albeit by a razor-thin margin.

Blackpool vs Bournemouth Prediction: Blackpool 1-2 Bournemouth @ 19/20 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Blackpool vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Following a 1-1 draw with Coventry City in the Championship, Blackpool prepare for this match.

Blackpool had 40% possession and 10 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the encounter. Gary Madine was the lone player to score for Blackpool. Coventry City, on the other hand, had 20 shots on goal, four of which were on target. Coventry City’s Viktor Gyökeres scored in the 42nd minute.

Blackpool hasn’t been able to stop scoring goals, with 100% of their shots on target in their last six games.

Bournemouth are coming off a 3-1 Championship victory over Birmingham City in their previous encounter

The numbers speak for themselves: Bournemouth has been scored against in five of their previous six games, with opponents scoring seven goals in total. Bournemouth has a lot of opportunity for development on defense. However, such a pattern might not hold true here.

Blackpool vs Bournemouth Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 19/17.

Blackpool vs Bournemouth Betting Odds

Match Winner

Bournemouth @ 19/20 with bet365

Draw @ 5/2 with bet365

Blackpool @ 3/1 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 19/17

Under 2.5 @ 4/5

Blackpool vs Bournemouth Free Bet

Bet365 is offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

