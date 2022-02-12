Blackpool vs Bournemouth prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Blackpool welcomes Bournemouth to Bloomfield Road Stadium on Saturday, where they are on a five-game unbeaten run in the EFL Championship.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 20:00
Date: 12th February 2022, Bloomfield Road Stadium
Blackpool vs Bournemouth Prediction
Blackpool is in excellent form heading into this game and will be hoping to keep the momentum going in order to get closer to the top half of the league. They have, however, failed to beat the Cherries in any of their last four meetings, losing three of them. This trend is likely to continue, with the visitors taking all three points, albeit by a razor-thin margin.
Blackpool vs Bournemouth Prediction: Blackpool 1-2 Bournemouth @ 19/20 with Bet365.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
- Check out the best Blackpool vs Bournemouth free bets
- Find out where to watch the Blackpool vs Bournemouth live stream
Blackpool vs Bournemouth Betting Tips
Following a 1-1 draw with Coventry City in the Championship, Blackpool prepare for this match.
Blackpool had 40% possession and 10 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the encounter. Gary Madine was the lone player to score for Blackpool. Coventry City, on the other hand, had 20 shots on goal, four of which were on target. Coventry City’s Viktor Gyökeres scored in the 42nd minute.
Blackpool hasn’t been able to stop scoring goals, with 100% of their shots on target in their last six games.
Bournemouth are coming off a 3-1 Championship victory over Birmingham City in their previous encounter
The numbers speak for themselves: Bournemouth has been scored against in five of their previous six games, with opponents scoring seven goals in total. Bournemouth has a lot of opportunity for development on defense. However, such a pattern might not hold true here.
Blackpool vs Bournemouth Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 19/17.
Blackpool vs Bournemouth Betting Odds
Match Winner
Bournemouth @ 19/20 with bet365
Draw @ 5/2 with bet365
Blackpool @ 3/1 with bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 19/17
Under 2.5 @ 4/5
Blackpool vs Bournemouth Free Bet
Bet365 is offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.
How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer:
- Click here to go to the bet365 offer
- Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
- Deposit between £5-10 on the bet365 sportsbook and you will get five times that value in free bets
- Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your Bet Credits by selecting the option in your bet slip