Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News blackburn rovers vs stoke city odds prediction betting tips and live stream 18th april 2022

Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Updated

1 hour ago

on

blackburn

On Monday, Blackburn Rovers will welcome Stoke City in the EFL Championship at Ewood Park, with both teams having had contrasting seasons so far though.

Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Blackburn 21/20 BetUK logo
Stoke City 11/4 BetUK logo
Draw 9/4 BetUK logo

Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City Predictions

Blackburn is presently in eighth place in the table, two points behind fifth place. Tony Mowbray’s squad has been struggling of late, having lost their previous four games in a row. With a win over Stoke on Monday, they will try to turn things around.

On the other side, Stoke City are now 15th in the table, eight points behind their opponents. Michael O’Neill’s team will be looking to bounce back after a 1-0 setback to Bristol City last time out and will face Blackburn on Monday in the hope of doing so.

Even though Stoke City has been in better form recently, Blackburn should have enough quality to win on Monday.

Most betting sites expect a close game, with Blackburn coming out on top.

Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City prediction: Blackburn 2-1 Stoke City @ 21/20 with Bet UK

Best Football Betting Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Claim Offer

Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Following a 2-1 Championship setback to Peterborough United in their previous game, Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to get back on track here.

Blackburn Rovers had 46% possession and 13 shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the encounter. Ben Brereton Daz (77′) scored the only goal for Blackburn Rovers. Peterborough United had a total of 15 shots on goal, with ten of them being on target. Peterborough United scored two goals through Sammie Szmodics (83′) and Jack Marriott (87′).

On the other hand, Stoke City will be trying to turn things around after losing their previous encounter in Championship action against Bristol City.

Stoke City had 56% possession and 12 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the game. Bristol City had six shots on goal, four of which were on target. Bristol City’s goal came from Jay Dasilva (84′).

Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City betting tip: Blackburn to win @ 21/20 with Bet UK

How to Watch Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City with Bet UK

When is Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City?

Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City will take place on 18th April 2022.

What time does Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City Kick Off?

Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City will kick off at 19:00.

Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Blackburn Team News

Due to his suspension, Tayo Edun will miss the game. Reda Khadra, Joe Rothwell, and Ian Poveda, on the other hand, are all out of the game.

Blackburn Predicted Line Up: Thomas Kaminski; Scott Wharton, Jan Paul van Hecke, Darragh Lenihan; Ryan Giles, Bradley Johnson, Lewis Travis, Ryan Nyambe; John Buckley; Ben Brereton Diaz, Sam Gallagher

Stoke City Team News

Following their 1-0 loss to Bristol City last time out, Stoke City have no new injury concerns. Jordan Thompson, Nick Powell, and Harry Souttar are still on the sidelines due to injuries.

Stoke City Predicted Line Up: Jack Bonham; Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Phil Jagielka, William Forrester; Josh Tymon, Joe Allen, Mario Vrancic, Lewis Baker, Tom Smith; Jacob Brown, Steven Fletcher

Best Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...
215 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Deposit £20 Get £20 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New Customer Offer - Open to new accounts only. Deposit £20 and turnover your deposit five (5) times on the Sportsbook - trebles and accumulators (with three or more selections only), minimum odds each selection 1/2 (1.50) - and you’ll receive a £20 Free Bet. Additional deposits may be required in order to fulfil the turnover conditions, which must be met within 90 days of depositing. Bets placed using Free Bets or Bonus funds, or bets that have been Cashed Out or Edited, do not count towards turnover requirements. The Free Bet will expire seven days after being credited and can only be placed as a win only single bet on the Sportsbook. Free Bet stake not included in returns

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens