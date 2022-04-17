Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

On Monday, Blackburn Rovers will welcome Stoke City in the EFL Championship at Ewood Park, with both teams having had contrasting seasons so far though.

Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Blackburn 21/20 Stoke City 11/4 Draw 9/4

Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City Predictions

Blackburn is presently in eighth place in the table, two points behind fifth place. Tony Mowbray’s squad has been struggling of late, having lost their previous four games in a row. With a win over Stoke on Monday, they will try to turn things around.

On the other side, Stoke City are now 15th in the table, eight points behind their opponents. Michael O’Neill’s team will be looking to bounce back after a 1-0 setback to Bristol City last time out and will face Blackburn on Monday in the hope of doing so.

Even though Stoke City has been in better form recently, Blackburn should have enough quality to win on Monday.

Most betting sites expect a close game, with Blackburn coming out on top.

Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City prediction: Blackburn 2-1 Stoke City @ 21/20 with Bet UK

Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Following a 2-1 Championship setback to Peterborough United in their previous game, Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to get back on track here.

Blackburn Rovers had 46% possession and 13 shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the encounter. Ben Brereton Daz (77′) scored the only goal for Blackburn Rovers. Peterborough United had a total of 15 shots on goal, with ten of them being on target. Peterborough United scored two goals through Sammie Szmodics (83′) and Jack Marriott (87′).

On the other hand, Stoke City will be trying to turn things around after losing their previous encounter in Championship action against Bristol City.

Stoke City had 56% possession and 12 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the game. Bristol City had six shots on goal, four of which were on target. Bristol City’s goal came from Jay Dasilva (84′).

Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City betting tip: Blackburn to win @ 21/20 with Bet UK

How to Watch Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK Follow all the action from Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City with Bet UK

When is Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City?

Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City will take place on 18th April 2022.

What time does Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City Kick Off?

Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City will kick off at 19:00.

Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Blackburn Team News

Due to his suspension, Tayo Edun will miss the game. Reda Khadra, Joe Rothwell, and Ian Poveda, on the other hand, are all out of the game.

Blackburn Predicted Line Up: Thomas Kaminski; Scott Wharton, Jan Paul van Hecke, Darragh Lenihan; Ryan Giles, Bradley Johnson, Lewis Travis, Ryan Nyambe; John Buckley; Ben Brereton Diaz, Sam Gallagher

Stoke City Team News

Following their 1-0 loss to Bristol City last time out, Stoke City have no new injury concerns. Jordan Thompson, Nick Powell, and Harry Souttar are still on the sidelines due to injuries.

Stoke City Predicted Line Up: Jack Bonham; Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Phil Jagielka, William Forrester; Josh Tymon, Joe Allen, Mario Vrancic, Lewis Baker, Tom Smith; Jacob Brown, Steven Fletcher

Best Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City Free Bets