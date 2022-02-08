Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Blackburn Rovers take on Nottingham Forest in a big Championship clash on Wednesday night, and our football betting expert is on hand with predictions, the latest odds, and a free bet for the game.

Match Info

Date: Wednesday, February 9th

Kick-Off: 19:45 GMT, Ewood Park, Blackburn

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest predictions

With many of their Championship promotion rivals in action in the FA Cup at the weekend, Blackburn Rovers had the chance to put some distance between themselves and the chasing pack when they set off for Swansea in a Championship encounter on Saturday.

Unfortunately, Tony Mowbray’s side lost the game, 1-0, at the Liberty Stadium, making it two losses in four for his Blackburn team, and enabling the likes of Bournemouth and QPR to close the gap to one and two points, respectively. Both chasing teams also have two games in hand on Blackburn.

As a result of the defeat to Swansea, Wednesday’s Nottingham Forest clash takes on extra importance: another defeat could leave Blackburn as many as eight points off the pace for the second spot in the Championship, depending, of course, on how well QPR and Bournemouth manage to perform in those aforementioned games in hand.

That’s the bad news over with. The good news, however, is that top scorer, Ben Brereton Diaz likely returns to the starting Xl vs Nottingham Forest. The Chilean international was rested in the defeat to Swansea having arrived back late from his country’s South American WCQ bid and had been getting limited time before that as the rigors of the Championship campaign had been taking their toll.

Blackburn struggle to score goals when Brereton-Diaz doesn’t play. So, it goes without saying that Tony Mowbray’s team stands a far better chance against an emerging Nottingham Forest outfit with the Chilean featuring from the start.

Nottingham Forest took a break from league action to wipe the floor with Premiership opposition in the FA Cup last weekend.

Goals from Philip Zinckernagel, Brennan Johnson, Joe Worral, and Djed Spence gave fans at the City Ground one of the best afternoons in the club’s recent history, a 4-1 win against midlands’ rivals, Leicester City.

For fans of Championship football, the result probably came as less of a shock: Forest have been in great form in the league of late, winning four of their last five games and rapidly ascending the table to 8th place as a result.

Forest, it should be noted, have also won three of the last five games against Blackburn (home and away) while there has been one draw and just one win for the Rovers…

As such, we’re backing the away side to claim a vital three points and, in the process, blow the race for the second EPL automatic promotion spot wide open.

Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1 – Nottingham Forest 2 @ 12/5 with bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest betting tips

Taking a look at the last six games played between these two sides, two things become immediately evident:

First of all, Nottingham Forest have had the upper hand in recent seasons, winning three games to Blackburn’s two. This run includes a win, a draw and no defeats at Ewood Park since 2018.

Secondly, four of the last six games between these sides, including the 2-1 Blackburn win back at the City Ground in August, have ended with BTTS bets yielding positive results for punters.

Using bet365’s Bet Builder tool, it’s possible to wager on a Nottingham Forest to win the game with BTTS, providing improved odds of 13/2, meaning that the potential is there for a £75.00 payout on just a £10 stake.

Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest betting tips: Nottingham Forest to win the game with BTTS @ 13/2 with bet365.

Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest odds

Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest Match Odds

Blackburn Rovers @ 13/10 with bet365

Draw @ 21/10 with bet365

Nottingham Forest @ 12/5 with bet365

Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest Total Goals Odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 4/6 with bet365

Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest free bet

You’ll be able to get £50 of free bets when you head over to bet365. All you need to do is wager £10 on Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest (or any other sports market).

This great offer is simple to claim and gives you a nice amount of bonus money to use at bet365, including free bets to use on all Championship matches, as well as matches from leagues around the world.

