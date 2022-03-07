Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall top five betting offers and free bets for Championship match

When Millwall travels to promotion-chasing Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night, they will be looking to make it six Championship wins in a row. Blackburn is coming off a 2-0 loss at Fulham on Saturday, while Millwall won 1-0 at Reading to climb into tenth place.

Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall betting tips and prediction

Blackburn’s progress in 2022 has been uneven, with the club winning only three Championship games since the start of the year, and only one of their past seven in England’s second division.

On Saturday, Tony Mowbray’s side was defeated 2-0 by league leaders Fulham, but they remain in a solid position, having collected 57 points from 35 games, putting them in fourth place in the table, just five points behind second-placed Huddersfield Town with a game in hand.

Blackburn’s poor run at this crucial juncture of the season will worry their fans, especially because they are only three points clear of seventh-placed Sheffield United and may easily slide out of the playoff slots in the coming weeks if their poor form continues.

Millwall, on the other hand, will go into Tuesday’s meeting with plenty of confidence, having won each of their past five Championship games, including a 1-0 win at Reading on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions won in Berkshire thanks to a 37th-minute goal from Jake Cooper, moving them into 10th place in the table with 52 points from 34 games.

Millwall is only three points behind Middlesbrough in sixth place, making the chase for the playoff spots even more exciting, and another win in this match will bolster confidence in the camp even more.

Blackburn has been disappointing since the turn of the year, but Millwall has the winning sensation at the moment. However, Rovers have only lost three of their 17 home league games this season, and a 2-2 draw is likely.

