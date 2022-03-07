Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall live stream: How to watch Championship for free

The Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Millwall will take place at Ewood Park on Tuesday. Watch the live stream match for free by following the instructions below.
Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall preview
Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall preview
Blackburn Rovers will be looking to get back on track after losing 2-0 to Fulham in their last encounter in the Championship.
Blackburn Rovers had 37% possession and four shots on goal, one of which was on target. Fulham had 14 shots on goal, six of which were on target. Fulham’s goals came from Neeskens Kebano (25′) and Harry Wilson (35′).
In the six matches coming up to this one, a bet on “Both Teams to Score” would have been a loser in six of them. In this game, we’ll see if that tendency can be maintained.
Millwall will enter this encounter on the back of a 1-0 Championship victory against Reading in their previous match.
Millwall had 46% possession and 7 shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the encounter. Jake Cooper (37′) scored the Millwall goal. Reading, on the other hand, had 11 shots on goal, three of which were on target.
Millwall has converted eight times in their last six games, according to Gary Rowett. During the same time frame, they have been outscored by a total of 5 goals.
Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall team news
Blackburn team news
Due to injuries, Blackburn will be without Ben Brereton Diaz, Dilan Markanday, Ian Poveda, and Bradley Dack for Tuesday’s match.
Blackburn predicted line-up
Kaminski; Lenihan, Van Hecke, Wharton; Rankin-Costello, Travis, Johnson, Pickering; Giles, Dolan, Gallagher
Millwall team news
Millwall’s Daniel Ballard and Benik Afobe were promoted to the starting lineup against Reading due to the injuries to Shaun Hutchinson and Mason Bennett, and the two should keep their spots.
Millwall predicted lineup
Bialkowski; Ballard, Cooper, Wallace; McNamara, Mitchell, Saville, Malone; Burey, Wallace, Afobe
