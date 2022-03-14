Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County live stream: How to watch Championship for free

On Tuesday, Blackburn Rovers will visit Derby County in the EFL Championship at Ewood Park, with both teams having had contrasting seasons so far in this.
How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County live stream for free
- Sign up to bet365 by clicking here
- Create an account by filling in your details
- Make a deposit into your account and follow the Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County live stream
Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March
Looking for a Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent signup offers
- Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
- Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
- Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
- QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
- Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County preview
Blackburn Rovers will be seeking to improve on their last outing here, which ended in a 0-1 Championship defeat to Bristol City.
Blackburn Rovers had 53% possession and 14 shots on goal, seven of them were on target, in that encounter. Bristol City had eight shots on goal, three of which were on target. Bristol City’s Andreas Weimann scored in the 92nd minute.
The Blackburn Rovers defense is performing well recently, as seen by their recent results. Blackburn Rovers have been stingy in front of goals, with only four goals scored in their last six games. However, that pattern isn’t guaranteed to continue in this game.
On the other hand, Derby County will be looking to avenge their setback to Bournemouth in Championship action last time around.
Derby County had 53% possession and eight shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Bournemouth had 14 shots on goal, eight of which were on target. Bournemouth’s goals came from Dominic Solanke (45′) and Jamal Lowe (90′).
In recent games featuring Derby County, the trend of at least one team failing to score has been quite consistent. It has happened five times in their last six appearances, according to their schedule. In these matches, rival teams have combined for a total of 6 goals, with Derby County scoring four.
Watch live sport with bet365
Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County team news
Blackburn team news
Following their 1-0 loss to Bristol City last time out, Blackburn has no new injury concerns. Ben Brereton Diaz, Ryan Nyambe, Tayo Edun, and Ian Poveda remain on the sidelines due to injuries.
Blackburn predicted line-up
Kaminski; Lenihan, Van Hecke, Wharton; Rankin-Costello, Travis, Rothwell, Pickering; Gallagher, Buckley, Khadra
Derby team news
Due to an injury, Kamil Jozwiak is still unavailable for Derby County.
Derby predicted lineup
Allsop; Byrne, Davies, Cashin, Buchanan; Bielik, Bird; Ebiowei, Morrison, Lawrence; Kazim-Richards
Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County free bets
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins