Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County live stream: How to watch Championship for free

On Tuesday, Blackburn Rovers will visit Derby County in the EFL Championship at Ewood Park, with both teams having had contrasting seasons so far in this.

Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County preview

Blackburn Rovers will be seeking to improve on their last outing here, which ended in a 0-1 Championship defeat to Bristol City.

Blackburn Rovers had 53% possession and 14 shots on goal, seven of them were on target, in that encounter. Bristol City had eight shots on goal, three of which were on target. Bristol City’s Andreas Weimann scored in the 92nd minute.

The Blackburn Rovers defense is performing well recently, as seen by their recent results. Blackburn Rovers have been stingy in front of goals, with only four goals scored in their last six games. However, that pattern isn’t guaranteed to continue in this game.

On the other hand, Derby County will be looking to avenge their setback to Bournemouth in Championship action last time around.

Derby County had 53% possession and eight shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Bournemouth had 14 shots on goal, eight of which were on target. Bournemouth’s goals came from Dominic Solanke (45′) and Jamal Lowe (90′).

In recent games featuring Derby County, the trend of at least one team failing to score has been quite consistent. It has happened five times in their last six appearances, according to their schedule. In these matches, rival teams have combined for a total of 6 goals, with Derby County scoring four.

Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County team news

Blackburn team news

Following their 1-0 loss to Bristol City last time out, Blackburn has no new injury concerns. Ben Brereton Diaz, Ryan Nyambe, Tayo Edun, and Ian Poveda remain on the sidelines due to injuries.

Blackburn predicted line-up

Kaminski; Lenihan, Van Hecke, Wharton; Rankin-Costello, Travis, Rothwell, Pickering; Gallagher, Buckley, Khadra

Derby team news

Due to an injury, Kamil Jozwiak is still unavailable for Derby County.

Derby predicted lineup

Allsop; Byrne, Davies, Cashin, Buchanan; Bielik, Bird; Ebiowei, Morrison, Lawrence; Kazim-Richards

