Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City live stream: How to watch Championship for free

On Saturday, Blackburn Rovers will welcome Bristol City in the EFL Championship at Ewood Park, hoping to get back on track.

How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City live stream for free

Sign up to bet365 by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City preview

Blackburn Rovers come into this match on the back of a 0-0 draw in the Championship against Millwall.

Blackburn Rovers had 56% possession and 12 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Millwall had 0 attempts on goal with 0 on target for their opponents.

Blackburn Rovers’ recent games have proven to be frustrating affairs, with a battle of defenders being the norm. In their last six games, they’ve combined for a total of 6 goals, averaging one goal per game. We’ll simply have to wait and see if that tendency continues into the following encounter.

Bristol City and its traveling supporters will be hoping for a better outcome here after losing to Birmingham City last time out in the Championship competition.

Bristol City had 57% possession and 11 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the encounter. Alex Scott (48′) scored the goal for Bristol City. Birmingham City, on the other hand, had ten shots on goal, four of which were on target. Birmingham City scored with Tahith Chong (2′) and Nico Gordon (13′).

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City team news

Blackburn team news

Ryan Nyambe and Ben Brereton Diaz will be unavailable for the Riversiders due to knee and ankle injuries. Darragh Lenihan, Lewis Travis, and John Buckley are all facing a two-game suspension after receiving a yellow card. Ryan Hedges and Tyrhys Dolan will be vying for the opening spot.

Blackburn predicted line-up

Kaminski; Lenihan, Van Hecke, Wharton; Rankin-Costello, Travis, Rothwell, Pickering; Buckley; Dolan, Gallagher

Bristol City team news

The Robins are in good shape heading into Saturday, but there could be a few changes. Rob Atkinson is expected to return to Bristol City’s starting lineup, while Han-Noah Massengo could possibly play center midfield.

Bristol City predicted lineup

Bentley; Kalas, Atkinson, Klose, Dasilva; Massengo, James, Scott; Weimann; Martin, Semenyo

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City free bets