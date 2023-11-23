See listed the best Black Friday NFL sports betting sites with cash bonuses, that will get new players up to $4,250 in free bets to use on the best of the NFL action this week. There are many games over the weekend to bet on, including the Dolphins vs Jets on Black Friday at the MetLife Stadium.
How To Claim The Black Friday NFL Cash Bonus With BetOnline
Get going on Black Friday with one of the best NFL sports betting sites – BetOnline – who have a cash bonus of up to $1000 to claim.
Let’s show you how easy this is with BetOnline.
- Open a BetOnline account
- Deposit up to $2000
- Receive your free bet of up to $1000
- Place your sports bets
Best Black Friday NFL Sports Betting Sites With Cash Bonuses
50% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
$750 In Free Bets For New Customers
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
What NFL Games Are On Black Friday?
-
Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets (3pm ET)
Black Friday 2023 sees a cracking NFL offering to bet on as the Miami Dolphins travel to the MetLife Stadium to face the New York Jets.
Friday’s offering will be the 116th time the Dolphins and Jets have met and it’s a close call in the overall series with Miami edging it only 58-56 (1 tie).
The best US sports betting sites are making the Dolphins the red-hot favourites at -460 with the Jets at +370 to cause the upset.
There are many ways to use your Black Friday NFL cash bonuses to bet on the game, with player prop bets, overs/unders, spread bets and same game parlay options.
With the Dolphins the big fancies to win the match, you could bet on the Jets with a +10 point start at -120, or what about picking the total points scored in the match?
Or you could bet on over 41 points at -110 or under 41 points at -100. The last time the sides played in January 2023 it ended Jets 6 @ Dolphins 11 – so just 17 total points scored.
However, it’s worth pointing out the two previous meetings before that clash saw a much bigger haul of 57 total points and 55.
Claim Cash Bonuses Of Over $4,000 With Leading NFL Sports Betting Sites
You can join all of the featured NFL sports betting sites below or just hand-pick a few. There’s a minimum of $500 in NFL free bets for Black Friday to claim, but a maximum cash bonus of up to $4.250 if you take full advantage of all five.
1. BETONLINE: $1000 Free Bet for NFL with 50% Deposit Bonus
Join BetOnline for NFL Black Friday betting and then deposit $2000 to get the max $1000 free bet. However, don’t worry if you can’t outlay this amount as the minimum deposit for this offer is just $55 – which gets you a £27.50 betting offer.
BetOnline Positives
- $1000 Black Friday betting offer (50% deposit bonus)
- Sportsbook with 30+ year’s experience
- Niche markets for futures, player performance spreads and college football player props
- Operational for the better part of two decades
- No KYC checks
- Bet in ANY US State
- Lucrative welcome offer and comprehensive existing bonuses for all payment methods
- Live chat support and excellent customer service
- Existing customer offers
- Wide variety of payment options including crypto
$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers
2. MYBOOKIE: $1000 Free Bet for NFL with 50% Deposit Bonus
Join MyBookie for NFL betting his week this will qualify you for their 50% welcome Black Friday offer – meaning if you deposit $2000 this will get you the full $1000 in free bets. Of just a $100 outlay will land you a nice $50 free NFL bet. You decide.
MyBookie Positives
- $1000 Black Friday betting offer (50% deposit bonus)
- 1000’s of NFL markets including spreads, player props and futures
- 10+ years experience online
- Existing customer offers
- No KYC checks
- Bet in ANY US State
- Live chat support and excellent customer service
- Wide variety of payment options including crypto
$1,000 in Free Bets for Sports
3. BOVADA: $750 Free Bet for NFL with 75% Deposit Bonus
Get an account with Bovada this Black Friday and you will be let into their 75% deposit cash bonus offer – up to $750.
To save you reaching for the calculator, this means if you deposit $1000 it will give you the maximum $750 NFL free bet on offer, so lesser amounts like $100 will get you a $75 cash bonus.
Bovada Positives
- $750 Black Friday betting offer (75% deposit bonus)
- Focused markets with a strong focus on NFL betting
- No KYC checks
- Reputable, trusted and licensed with years of online experience
- Bet in ANY US State
- Traditional and niche betting options
- Existing customer offers
- Live, in-play wagering and live streaming
$750 in Free Bets for Sports
4. BETNOW: $1000 Free Bet For NFL with 100% Deposit Bonus
Open an account with BetNow ahead of Black Friday and they will match your first deposit up to $1000 with their 100% welcome offer.
This clear offer means whatever you deposit up to $1000, BetNow will match – giving you a nice betting bank to wager on the NFL games this weekend.
BetNow Positives
- $1000 Black Friday betting offer (100% deposit bonus)
- Over 20 sports to bet on
- Big NFL offering with popular and niche markets
- Wide variety of payment options
- Bet in ANY US State
- No KYC checks
- Fully trusted sportsbook with nearly 10 years experience
- Many existing customer offers
- Live chat support and excellent customer service
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000
5. EVERYGAME: $500 Free Bet For NFL with 100% Deposit Bonus
Everygame have been in operation since 1996, so have been a trusted betting site for US players for almost 30 years.
New players can also tap into their Black Friday cash bonus offer up to $500 with their 100% welcome deposit offer – or if you want to start with a lesser amount, even a $100 deposit will get you a $100 free bet.
Everygame Positives
- $500 Black Friday betting offer (100% deposit bonus)
- Sportsbook since 1996
- Extensive NFL markets with traditional and niche options
- Existing customer offers
- Leading welcome offer
- Weekly parlay prize draws
- Bet in ANY US State
100% Up to $500 For New Customers
Bet In ANY US State With Our Black Friday NFL Sports Betting Sites
Some states in the US are still not legal when it comes to betting – which include Texas, Florida and California.
Therefore, this makes it hard at times for bettors that live in these regions to get their NFL bets on.
However, the great news is the US offshore betting sites on this page don’t have to follow all the individual state gambling laws and regulations as they are not situated in the USA.
These are fully legal and trusted sportsbooks – backed up with most having been in operation for 10+ years – many a lot more.
All personal information is stored safely and securely, so peace of mind is assured on sign-up and with over $4,000 in free bets to claim along the way there is a lot to like if you are wanting to bet on the NFL this Black Friday.