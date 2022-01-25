Birmingham vs Peterborough prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

When Birmingham City competes against Peterborough United at St. Andrew’s Stadium on Tuesday evening, they will be looking to build on their win.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 00:45

Date: 26th January 2022, St Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium

Birmingham vs Peterborough Prediction

Birmingham City will enter the game with fresh confidence after their win over Barnsley last time out and will want to consolidate their position in the top half of the table.

The Blues rapidly recovered from their 6-2 defeat to Fulham, regaining much-needed confidence, but they want to keep climbing the table.

The Posh, on the other hand, has been in poor form recently and given their three-game losing streak in the English second division, therefore we believe there is value in betting on the hosts.

Birmingham vs Peterborough Prediction: Birmingham City 2-1 Peterborough United @ 10/11 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Birmingham vs Peterborough Betting Tips

Birmingham City finally made their fans happy after defeating Barnsley 2-1 on Saturday.

Prior to it, Lee Bowyer’s side had gone seven games without winning, losing five and drawing two.

Birmingham City are presently 17th in the EFL Championship table, level on points with Swansea City, after 31 points from 27 games.

Meanwhile, Peterborough United lost 3-0 to West Bromwich Albion last time out, putting them in danger of slipping into the relegation zone.

Birmingham vs Peterborough Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 11/10.

Birmingham vs Peterborough Betting Odds

Match Winner

Birmingham @ 10/11 with bet365

Draw @ 12/5 with bet365

Peterborough @ 10/3 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 11/10

Under 2.5 @ 5/6

