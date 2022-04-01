Birmingham City vs West Brom Odds, Predictions and Betting Tips

West Bromwich Albion will be hoping to push for the play of places in the championship this season and they will be looking to pick up a vital away win over Birmingham City on Sunday afternoon.

Birmingham City vs West Brom Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Birmingham City 14/5 West Brom 11/10 Draw 5/2

Birmingham City vs West Brom Predictions

West Brom have an impressive head to head record against Birmingham. They are undefeated in their last 10 matches against Sunday’s opposition.

The away side have managed to keep a clean sheet in the last three meetings against Birmingham as well and they will be hoping to extend their fine run of form with a win on Sunday.

Neither side are in impressive form coming into this contest but West Brom are undefeated in their last four league outings.

Meanwhile, Birmingham have picked up two draws and a defeat from their last three outings and they have been quite vulnerable at the back. The home side have conceded 58 goals in the league this season and they will have to tighten up at the back in order to get a good result here.

The last time these two sides met in the championship, West Brom picked up a win at home and a similar result is on the cards this weekend.

Birmingham vs West Brom prediction: Birmingham 1-2 West Brom @ 44/5 with Bet UK

Birmingham City vs West Brom Betting Tips

Both teams have been quite underwhelming defensively and this could be an open game with a fair few chances for either side.

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 17 goals and over 2.5 goals seem likely.

Birmingham vs West Brom betting tip: Over 2.5 goals @ 7/6 with Bet UK

How to Watch Birmingham City vs West Brom Live Stream

You can watch the Birmingham City vs West Brom game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV, or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Birmingham City vs West Brom clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK Follow all the action from Birmingham City vs West Brom with Bet UK

When is Birmingham City vs West Brom?

The Championship clash between Birmingham City and West Brom will be played on the 3rd of April at St Andrew’s Stadium.

What time does Birmingham City vs West Brom Kick-Off?

The Championship clash between Birmingham City and West Brom kicks off at 15:00 pm BST.

Birmingham City vs West Brom Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

Birmingham City Team News

Birmingham have a number of injury issues to deal with. The home side will be without the services of Matija Sarkic, George Friend, Troy Deeney, Adan George, and Teden Mengi.

Birmingham City Predicted Starting Line-Up

Etheridge; Colin, Roberts, Gordon; Graham, Sunjic, Gardner, Bacuna, Pedersen; Chong, Taylor

West Brom Team News

Meanwhile, West Brom could be without Andy Carroll and Daryl Dike. Both are doubts for the weekend clash with injuries. Matt Phillips remains sidelined with a fractured toe.

West Brom Predicted Starting Line-Up

Johnstone; Bartley, Ajayi, Clarke; Furlong, Gardner-Hickman, Livermore, Mowatt, Townsend; Robinson, Grant

Best Birmingham City vs West Brom Free Bets