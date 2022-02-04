Birmingham City vs Sheffield United prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Championship action from St. Andrew’s this Friday evening where Birmingham City entertain Sheffield United.

The Blades make the trip knowing that their recent good form has been enough to see them climb up to 11th in the league standings. With multiple games in hand on all their promotion rivals, Paul Heckingbottom’s side is perfectly poised to make a run at the playoff spots.

Birmingham, on the other hand, have underperformed this season. The Blues are 17th in the Championship table, 13 points ahead of teams in the bottom four but equally adrift from the teams challenging for promotion at the top of the league.

Lee Bowyer’s side needs to put a string of performances together to salvage its season, and what better place to begin than back at St. Andrew’s, in front of the passionate home support later tonight.

Match Info

Date: Friday, February 4

Kick-Off: 19:45 BST at St. Andrew’s, Birmingham

Birmingham City vs Sheffield United prediction

After back-to-back defeats to Derby County in the league and then Wolves in the FA Cup, Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United side seems to have recovered its mojo of late.

Since those losses, the Blades eked out a 2-2 draw against Preston North End and followed that result with three points vs both Luton Town and Peterborough United.

Prior to the Derby County game, the Blades had also beaten top-of-the-table Fulham on the road, too, meaning its three wins, a draw, and a defeat in the last five league games for Heckinbottom’s men.

As such, Sheffield United are still in contention for the playoff spots at the top of the Championship. In fact, if the Blades win their games in hand, they could go as high 5th in the table.

Birmingham City currently occupy 17th place in the table. Lee Bowyer’s side has had its ups and downs this season to date but has at least been tough to beat in recent matches.

In the last five league games, besides defeat to runaway league leaders, Fulham, the Blues have drawn three and won one. Six points from 15 isn’t the kind of form that’s going to see the Blues ascend the ranks, but the recent upturn in determination and guile hasn’t gone unnoticed.

With new signings Juninho Bacuna and Lyle Taylor both performing well in the recent 2-2 draw away at Derby, plus the continued form of 10-goal forward, Scott Hogan, Blues’s fans will now be hoping that Bowyer’s team can take the next step and start turning some of these draws into wins, beginning at home vs Sheffield United.

So, can Birmingham defeat in-form Sheffield United?

Well, the historical results do back the home side: Birmingham City have not lost to Sheffield United at home in any of the last five games, dating back to the year 2000!

Clearly, St Andrews has proven itself to be a bit of a hoodoo ground for the Blades.

As such…

Birmingham City vs Sheffield United betting tips

We’ve taken Birmingham City to win in a straight moneyline wager. But, as always, we’re on the lookout for better odds with higher payouts.

Though the Blades have historically performed poorly at St. Andrews, there is no doubting that Heckingbottom’s team is the one in form heading into this fixture. Plus, Sheffield United did manage a 1-1 draw last time they visited Birmingham in the league (2019).

With that in mind, we’re still predicting a win for the Brummies, but it won’t come easy. We’re also backing Sheffield’s 8-goal striker, Billy Sharp to continue his rich run of goalscoring form for the away side for improved odds.

At Betfred, it’s possible to wager on Birmingham City to win and Billy Sharp to score for Sheffield United using the PickYourPunt Builder. This wager provides improved odds of 12/1, meaning that a £10 bet could pay out £130.00

Birmingham City vs Sheffield United odds

Birmingham City vs Sheffield United match odds

Birmingham City to win @ 11/4 with Betfred

Draw @ 12/5 with Betfred

Sheffield United to win @ 11/10 with Betfred

Birmingham City vs Sheffield United total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 11/10 with Betfred

Under 2.5 goals @ 4/6 with Betfred

