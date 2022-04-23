Birmingham City vs Millwall Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Birmingham will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Millwall in the Championship on Saturday.
Birmingham City vs Millwall Odds
Birmingham City vs Millwall Predictions
The home side are currently 20th in the league table and they have lost four of their last six league matches.
Furthermore, Birmingham have a dreadful head to head record against Millwall in recent seasons and the home fans will be expecting a strong reaction from the players here.
Millwall are seventh in the league table and they are coming into this game on the back of two wins and a draw from their last three league matches.
The visitors are undefeated in their last six matches against Birmingham across all competitions and they will fancy their chances of getting a good result away from home.
Birmingham City vs Millwall Prediction: Birmingham City 1-2 Millwall @ 15/2 with Bet Storm
Best Football Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out some more of the best betting sites.
Birmingham City vs Millwall Betting Tips
Millwall are the better team on paper and they have done reasonably well in their last three league outings.
They have the confidence and momentum coming into this contest and they should be able to grind out and away win against a struggling Birmingham side.
The last time these two sides met in the Championship Millwall, picked up a 3-1 win at home and the visitors will be hoping for more of the same here.
Birmingham City vs Millwall betting tip: Millwall win @ 23/20 with Bet Storm
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
When is Birmingham City vs Millwall?
The Championship clash between Birmingham City vs Millwall will be played on the 23rd of April at St. Andrew’s.
What time does Birmingham City vs Millwall Kick-Off?
The Championship clash between Birmingham City vs Millwall kicks off at 15:00 pm BST.
Birmingham City vs Millwall Team News and Predicted Line-Ups
Birmingham City Team News
Neil Etheridge, Matija Sarkic, Tahith Chong, Teden Mengi, and Adan George are sidelined with injuries.
Birmingham City Predicted Starting Line-Up
Zachary Jeacock; Kristian Pedersen, Marc Roberts, Nico Gordon, Jordan Graham; Onel Hernandez, Ivan Sunjic, Ryan Woods, Jordan James; Lyle Taylor, Troy Deeney
Millwall Team News
Scott Malone, Jed Wallace, and Mason Bennett are ruled out for the away side with injuries.
Millwall Predicted Starting Line-Up
Bartosz Bialkowski; Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper, Daniel Ballard; Sheyi Ojo, George Saville, Billy Mitchell, Dan McNamara; Benik Afobe, Tyler Burey; Tom Bradshaw
Best Birmingham City vs Millwall Free Bets
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...
686 Codes claimed
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Copied
Claim Bonus
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Claim Bonus
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Claim Bonus
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Claim Bonus
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Claim Bonus
18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms.
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Claim Bonus
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Claim Bonus
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Claim Bonus
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets