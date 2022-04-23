Birmingham City vs Millwall Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Birmingham will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Millwall in the Championship on Saturday.

Birmingham City vs Millwall Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Birmingham City 23/10 Millwall 23/20 Draw 9/4

Birmingham City vs Millwall Predictions

The home side are currently 20th in the league table and they have lost four of their last six league matches.

Furthermore, Birmingham have a dreadful head to head record against Millwall in recent seasons and the home fans will be expecting a strong reaction from the players here.

Millwall are seventh in the league table and they are coming into this game on the back of two wins and a draw from their last three league matches.

The visitors are undefeated in their last six matches against Birmingham across all competitions and they will fancy their chances of getting a good result away from home.

Birmingham City vs Millwall Prediction: Birmingham City 1-2 Millwall @ 15/2 with Bet Storm

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out some more of the best betting sites.

Birmingham City vs Millwall Betting Tips

Millwall are the better team on paper and they have done reasonably well in their last three league outings.

They have the confidence and momentum coming into this contest and they should be able to grind out and away win against a struggling Birmingham side.

The last time these two sides met in the Championship Millwall, picked up a 3-1 win at home and the visitors will be hoping for more of the same here.

Birmingham City vs Millwall betting tip: Millwall win @ 23/20 with Bet Storm

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

When is Birmingham City vs Millwall?

The Championship clash between Birmingham City vs Millwall will be played on the 23rd of April at St. Andrew’s.

What time does Birmingham City vs Millwall Kick-Off?

The Championship clash between Birmingham City vs Millwall kicks off at 15:00 pm BST.

Birmingham City vs Millwall Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

Birmingham City Team News

Neil Etheridge, Matija Sarkic, Tahith Chong, Teden Mengi, and Adan George are sidelined with injuries.

Birmingham City Predicted Starting Line-Up

Zachary Jeacock; Kristian Pedersen, Marc Roberts, Nico Gordon, Jordan Graham; Onel Hernandez, Ivan Sunjic, Ryan Woods, Jordan James; Lyle Taylor, Troy Deeney

Millwall Team News

Scott Malone, Jed Wallace, and Mason Bennett are ruled out for the away side with injuries.

Millwall Predicted Starting Line-Up

Bartosz Bialkowski; Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper, Daniel Ballard; Sheyi Ojo, George Saville, Billy Mitchell, Dan McNamara; Benik Afobe, Tyler Burey; Tom Bradshaw

Best Birmingham City vs Millwall Free Bets