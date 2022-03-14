Birmingham City vs Middlesbrough live stream: How to watch Championship for free

The Championship resumes this week with Birmingham City hosting Middlesbrough in the 38th round of the league season on Tuesday night.

Birmingham City vs Middlesbrough preview

Birmingham City is coming off a 0-0 draw with Hull City in the Championship.

Birmingham City had 51 percent possession and 13 shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the match. Hull City, on the other hand, had eight shots on goal, two of which were on target. Birmingham City has scored an average of 1.33 goals per match in their previous six games, with Lee Bowyer’s side hitting the target a total of 8 times.

Middlesbrough had previously drawn 0-0 with Millwall in a Championship match. Middlesbrough had 53 percent possession and seven shots on goal, four of which were on target. Millwall, on the other hand, had ten shots on goal, two of which were on target.

Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough have had reason to celebrate in their last six games, scoring a total of eight goals and averaging 1.33 goals per game.

Middlesbrough had not won in their last six league games away from home going into this fixture.

Birmingham City vs Middlesbrough team news

Birmingham team news

Due to injuries, Maxime Colin, Troy Deeney, and George Friend will all miss the midweek match. Teden Mengi has fully recovered from his injury and could make his comeback on Tuesday.

Birmingham predicted line-up

Etheridge; Pedersen, Roberts, Gordon; Graham, Woods, Bacuna, Gardner, Hernandez; Hogan, Chong

Middlesbrough team news

Anfernee Dijksteel is expected to miss Tuesday’s game due to an injury.

Middlesbrough predicted lineup

Lumley; Peltier, Fry, McNair; Jones, Tavernier, Howson, Crooks, Taylor; Balogun, Connolly

