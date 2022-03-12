Birmingham City vs Hull City live stream: How to watch Championship for free

Birmingham City and Hull City will meet at the St Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium on Saturday, distanced by just three points and two places in the EFL Championship table. You watch live for free by following our simple guide below.

Birmingham City vs Hull City preview

Birmingham City, who won their previous game 1-2 against Bristol City in the Championship, will be hoping for a repeat performance.

Birmingham City had 43% possession and 10 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the match. Tahith Chong (2′) and Nico Gordon (13′) scored goals for Birmingham City. Bristol City’s opponents had 11 shots on goal, four of which were on target. Bristol City’s Alex Scott scored in the 48th minute.

In five of the last six matches in which Birmingham City has competed, at least three goals have been scored per match. In these games, opposing teams scored a total of ten, while Birmingham City scored nine.

Hull City and their supporters will be hoping for a better result this time after losing their previous game in Championship action against West Bromwich Albion.

Hull City had 55% possession and 14 shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the match. West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, had seven attempts on goal, five of which were on target. West Bromwich Albion’s goal came from Karlan Grant (17′, 48′).

Birmingham City vs Hull City team news

Birmingham City team news

Maxime Colin, Teden Mengi, Troy Deeney, and George Friend are all nursing injuries and will be unable to play on Saturday.

Birmingham City predicted line-up

Etheridge; Gordon, Roberts, Pedersen; Graham, Gardner, Bacuna, Bela; Hernandez, Taylor, Chong

Hull City team news

The Tigers are still without Lewie Coyle, Randell Williams, Nathan Baxter, and Andrew Cannon, all of whom are injured.

Hull City predicted lineup

Ingram; Jones, Greaves, McLoughlin; Longman, Docherty, Smallwood, Fleming; Honeyman, Lewis-Potter; Forss

