Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

When Huddersfield Town travels to Birmingham City on Saturday, they will look to extend their unbeaten record to 17 games.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 20:00

Date: 26th February 2022, St. Andrew’s Stadium

Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Between the two, Huddersfield is the more in-form team, but the Blues are no slouches.

Both sides have been scoring routinely in their recent games, and this might be a fun match to watch.

Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction: Birmingham City 2-2 Huddersfield Town @ 11/5 with Bet Storm.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Birmingham City will be looking to get back on track after losing 2-1 to Reading in their last encounter in the Championship.

In recent years, Birmingham City has preserved a clean sheet on only a few occasions. Birmingham City has been scored against in five of their past six games, allowing 11 goals in the process. This will be a problem for them.

Huddersfield will enter the encounter on the back of a 2-1 Championship victory against Cardiff City in their previous fixture.

The Huddersfield Town defense has put in a string of solid performances, conceding only two goals in their last six games. During the same time frame, they have scored a total of seven goals.

Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 7/6.

Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town Betting Odds

Match Winner

Birmingham @ 17/10 with Bet Storm

Draw @ 11/5 with Bet Storm

Huddersfield @ 9/5 with Bet Storm

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 33/50

Under 2.5 @ 13/9

Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town Free Bet

Bet Storm is offering new customers £30 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.