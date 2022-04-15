Birmingham City vs Coventry City Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

When Coventry City travels to Birmingham City in the Championship on Friday afternoon, the Sky Blues will be hoping to keep their playoff ambitions alive.

With five games remaining, the visitors are in 10th position, six points behind sixth-placed Sheffield United, and Birmingham are in 18th place, 16 points clear of the relegation zone.

Birmingham City vs Coventry City Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Birmingham City 5/2 Coventry City 21/20 Draw 12/5

Birmingham City vs Coventry City Predictions

With 45 points after 41 games, Birmingham City is in 18th place in the Premier League table. They’ll now try to get back on track as they aim for a good finish to the league season.

Whereas the visitors presently rank 10th in the league table with 59 points after 41 games. As they make a late push for the playoffs, they’ll be looking to improve on their most recent performance.

Birmingham City has only won one of its past five league games and has only scored one goal throughout that time. Similarly, Coventry City’s most recent triumph broke a four-game losing streak, but it could inspire them to win again on Friday.

Birmingham City vs Coventry City prediction: Birmingham City 1-2 Coventry City @ 21/20 with Bet UK

Birmingham City vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Birmingham City will be hoping for a better outcome here after losing 2-0 to Nottingham Forest in the Championship last time out. Looking at the stats ahead of the game, Coventry City has not lost in the league in their last five games. Moreover, in their past four league encounters, they have failed to win against Coventry City.

Coventry City is coming off a 1-3 Championship victory over Fulham in their most recent match.

The numbers speak for themselves: Coventry City has been scored against in six of its previous six games, with opponents scoring nine goals in total. Coventry City could certainly use more reinforcements in the back. Coventry City hasn’t beaten Birmingham City in their last two league away games.

How to Watch Birmingham City vs Coventry City Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

When is Birmingham City vs Coventry City?

Birmingham City vs Coventry City will be played on 15th April 2022.

What time does Birmingham City vs Coventry City Kick Off?

Birmingham City vs Coventry City will kick off at 19:00.

Birmingham City vs Coventry City Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Birmingham City Team News

Neil Etheridge, the goalkeeper, suffered a head injury against Nottingham Forest and will miss the game this weekend. Matija Sarkic, George Friend, Adan George, Teden Mengi, and Tahith Chong have all been injured and will be missing from the game.

Birmingham City Predicted Line Up: Connal Trueman; Marc Roberts, Nico Gordon, Maxim Colin; Onel Hernandez, Ivan Sunjic, Gary Gardner, Juninho Bacuna, Kristian Pedersen; Scott Hogan, Lyle Taylor

Coventry City Team News

Prior to Friday’s encounter, the visitors are missing a few players. Jordan Shipley and Josh Eccles are both unavailable due to illness and COVID-19, respectively. Liam Kelly, Jodi Jones, Jake Clarke-Salter, and Matt Godden are all injured. Kyle McFadzean is expected to miss the game due to an injury.

Coventry City Predicted Line Up: Simon Moore; Jake Bidwell, Michael Rose, Dominic Hyam; Fankaty Dabo, Jamie Allen, Ben Sheaf, Gustavo Hamer, Ian Maasten; Callum O’Hare; Viktor Gyokeres

