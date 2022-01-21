Birmingham City vs Barnsley prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Birmingham City and Barnsley will face each other on 22nd January 2022 at St Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium in order to play the Championship match.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 20:00

Date: 22nd January 2022, St Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium

Birmingham City vs Barnsley Prediction

Birmingham City suffered a 6-2 loss against Fulham at Craven Cottage. However, they managed to get six shots on target and five corners in this Championship match. With 28 points from 26 games, the Blues sit in 18th place in the standings.

On the other hand, Barnsley won the match against Barrow at Oakwell Stadium with a 5-4 scoreline. Furthermore, they sit at the bottom of the table, with only 14 points, and are facing relegation. They only won two games out of the 24 they played, drew eight times, and lost 14 times.

Birmingham City vs Barnsley Prediction: Birmingham City 0-0 [email protected] 5/2 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Birmingham City vs Barnsley Betting Tips

Barnsley is in trouble, having won only once in their previous ten games and sitting at the bottom of the league table. They are, however, playing against a dreadful team. After losing 1-2 to Blackburn, the visitors prevailed 5-4 in extra time against Barrow in the Round of 32. Barnsley’s Poya Asbaghi has scored 8 goals in his last six games, while they have conceded 9 goals. Moreover, Birmingham had only one win in their past ten games. They have not shown any good performance before. So, we expect a goalless draw in this match.

Birmingham City vs Barnsley Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 5/4.

Birmingham City vs Barnsley Betting Odds

Match Winner

Birmingham: 4/5 with bet365

Draw: 5/2 with bet365

Barnsley: 15/4 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 5/4

Under 2.5: 7/10

