Bills vs Dolphins Same Game Parlay: Back Our +350 NFL Wild Card Picks

Olly Taliku
Josh Allen vs Dolphins
NFL Wildcard weekend is almost upon us and as we look forward to some of the most exciting football of the season, we have picked out a same game parlay for the Bills-Dolphins match priced at +350 which you can back with BetOnline.

Bills vs Dolphins NFL Playoff Same Game Parlay Picks

Bills vs Dolphins NFL Playoff Same Game Parlay @ +350 with BetOnline

Bills vs Dolphins Pick 1: Take The Under

Our first pick for the exciting matchup between Miami and Buffalo is for the match to end with under 47 total points.

The Bills were the second highest scorers in the league over the regular season, averaging 28.4 points per game over their 16 matches. They have been in some serious scoring form recently and have averaged 34 points over their last three matches, with only San Fransisco scoring more than them.

The Dolphins on the other hand have struggled for points lately, managing on average just 17.3 over their last three of the season, with a bleak 11 points against the Jets on the final day bringing down the average significantly.

We are confident that the Bills will make light work of the Dolphins and kill the game off, with Miami likely struggling to score yet again.

Back under 46.5 match points @ -110 With BetOnline

Bills vs Dolphins Pick 2: Stefon Diggs Anytime TD

Stefon Diggs was Buffalo’s top TD scorer through the regular season, as the 29-year old managed to find his way into the end zone 11 times through 16 games which was tied for third best in the league.

Diggs managed a TD in his last game against the Patriots and so we are backing him to score again when the in-form Buffalo take on Miami this weekend, in a game that could provide a flattering scoreline for the Bills with the wide receiver likely to score.

Back Stefon Diggs anytime TD @ +100 With BetOnline

Bills vs Dolphins Pick 3: Josh Allen Over 253.5 Passing Yards

Our final pick for this enticing looking game sees Josh Allen throwing over 253 passing yards, a number that he achieved in his last game of the regular season when he managed 254 yards against the Patriots.

On average this season Allen has thrown 267.7 yards per game which has him as eighth best in the league through the campaign.

Allen threw a huge 304 yards as well as 4 TD’s against the Dolphins when these sides met late in December, so we can expect another big performance from the Bills QB yet again on Sunday.

Back Josh Allen Over 253.5 Passing Yards @ -110 With BetOnline

Bills vs Dolphins Odds

Bet Buffalo Bills Miami Dolphins Play
Moneyline -350 +275 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -6.5 (-110) +6.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 23.5 (-110) Under 23.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Note: Odds are subject to change

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
