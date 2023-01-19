American Football

Bills vs Bengals Same Game Parlay Picks: Back our +350 Divisional Round Best Bets

Olly Taliku
Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow
In possibly the most enticing affair through the Divisional Round this weekend, the Bengals take on the Bills and we have picked out our best bets and same game parlay ahead of all the playoff action coming up.

The Bills are heavy favourites with most NFL betting markets going into the weekend however it would be no shock if the Bengals were able to cause an upset this Sunday and advance to the Championship game for a second year in a row.

Bills vs Bengals NFL Divisional Round Same Game Parlay Picks

We have selected three picks that make up our same game parlay picks for this Divisional round match-up as both sides look to take one step closer to the Super Bowl – the Bills will be looking to carry on their seven game win streak while Cincinatti and Joe Burrow hope to cause an upset when the teams meet at the Highmark Stadium.

  • Over 48.5 points @ -125
  • Joe Burrow over 1.5 passing TD’s @ -145
  • Stefon Diggs Anytime TD @ +110

Buffalo Bills vs Cincinatti Bengals Same Game Parlay Odds @ +350 With BetOnline

Bills vs Bengals Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Take The Over

  • Although the Bengals have been on a streak of scoring fewer points recently, they will be tested to their limits against a top Bills side on Sunday that could force Joe Burrow and his offence to take more risks.
  • The Bills have seen over 50 points scored in three of their last four games this season.

Bills vs Bengals Pick 2: Joe Burrow over 1.5 Passing TD’s

  • Although we were let down by this section last week, we are again backing Joe Burrow to throw over 1 passing touchdown against the Bills.
  • Burrow wasn’t awful against the Seahawks and should play a more prominent role in a higher scoring game this weekend.
  • Last week’s Wildcard Playoff match against the Seahawks was only the second time Burrow has failed to throw two passing touchdowns in his last six games, with the other game also coming against the Seahawks during the regular season.

Bills vs Bengals Pick 3: Stefon Diggs Anytime TD

  • Although Diggs missed his mark last week, with 117 receiving yards the wide receiver was at the centre of the Bills’ successful offence.
  • Diggs has 11 touchdowns in his last 17 games so the wide receiver should be able to get his form back on track with a TD against the Bengals.
  • Diggs will be eager to get back on the scoresheet this weekend and could play a major role in the Bills’ Super Bowl bid should they beat the Bengals.
Back Our Bills vs Bengals Parlay With BetOnline

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC.
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC.
