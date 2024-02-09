NFL

Biggest Super Bowl LVIII Bets All Favor San Francisco 49ers Over Kansas City Chiefs

Ben Horlock
Sports Editor
2 min read
The biggest reported Super Bowl LVIII bets have all favored the San Francisco 49ers to beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Las Vegas. 

By the evening of February 8, a total of four separate wagers for $500,000+ will all be hoping that the 49ers lift the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Unsurprisingly, the Super Bowl is the most bet-on event of the year in the United States of America. Sportsbooks can expect a flurry of hefty bets right up until the game starts.

Biggest Super Bowl Bets

At the time of writing, the biggest Super Bowl bet for the Kansas City Chiefs vs the San Francisco 49ers is for a cool $1 million.

The backer, who is based in Michigan, has gone for the 49ers moneyline at -120 with Caesars. This would see them pick up a potential profit of $830,000.

The second largest Super Bowl bet was placed with Draft Kings for a reported $600,000. Again, this customer is backing the 49ers moneyline at -120.

Coming in at number three is for the 49ers moneyline at -125. The $500,000 wager was placed at Caesars on February 7.

Lastly, a customer has also backed the 49ers moneyline at -125 for $500,000.  This wager was placed with Draft Kings. Will Kyle Shanahan‘s side do the business at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night? These bettors will truly be hoping so.

Biggest Super Bowl Prop Bets

Prop bets at the Super Bowl have become hugely popular since the emergence of online gambling. Prop bets allow customers to wager on separate events in the game without being directly related to the final outcome.

To date, the biggest prop bet placed on Super Bowl LVIII is for Brock Purdy MVP +240 for $200,000. The Customer placed the bet with Caesars and they will collect $480,000 if it comes in.

The second largest prop bet is on the pre-game coin toss. The bettor has staked $200,000 for tails -105. If they win, they will pick up $95,238 in profit.

Again, US offshore sportsbooks will more than likely entertain more sizable prop bets over the weekend. BetOnline is our number one choice, with new customers eligible to claim up to $1,000 in free Super Bowl bets.

 

Ben Horlock

Ben Horlock is a sports news writer who holds a degree in sports journalism (BA Hons) from Southampton Solent University. Ben has been published across a wide variety of news outlets and websites including HITC, 90min, GiveMeSport, Betfair and Zoo Magazine. As well, Ben has worked in social media for four years in the sports gambling industry. For his sins, Ben is a QPR fan and is a keen follower of all the major European football leagues.
Arrow to top