Big Win For Bills Helps Playoff Odds, Still Plenty Of Work To Do To Secure Spot

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Buffalo Bills came into Week 14 clinging to their playoff hopes. Their season has been a roller coaster thus far, as they have looked dominant at times, only to later see their record fall to 6-6 and be out of the playoff picture completely. Two of the biggest games of the season were to be played over the next couple of weeks, which began with a date against the rival Kansas City Chiefs.

Bills Still In 11th Place Despite Big Win Over Chiefs

But Buffalo was able to finally pull out a close-game victory on Sunday and beat the defending champions, improving their record to 7-6 and legitimizing their potential playoff run down the stretch. A few weeks ago, their odds of qualifying for the postseason were at roughly 15%. Now, they sit at 42% and the Bills are considered to be one of the more dangerous teams for the final four weeks of the year.

And while the win certainly improved their chances, the Bills are in the same spot that they were entering the weekend: 11th place. Thanks (or no thanks) to Buffalo being on the wrong end of multiple tiebreakers, they didn’t gain any actual ground in the race despite improving their record. They now share a record with the Steelers, Colts, Texans, Broncos, and Bengals, but are behind all of them when it comes to playoff seeding.

Buffalo Will Have To Overcome Tiebreakers

Only two of those teams will make the playoffs, and the Bills will have to finish with a better record than all of them if they want to play into mid-January and beyond. It will be a tall task, as they still have both the Cowboys and Dolphins on their schedule, games they will likely have to win if they want a shot.

The game against the Cowboys this weekend will be perhaps the game of the week in the NFL. There is plenty at stake for both teams, with Buffalo needing every win that it can get and Dallas vying for the NFC East and the #1 seed in the NFC. There is sure to be some line movement throughout the week based on the popularity of the game, but as of Monday afternoon, the Bills are listed as 2 point favorites for the home contest.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

