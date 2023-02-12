Super Bowl Sunday is here, and there’s been plenty of betting going on as fans prepare for one of the most highly anticipated events of the year.

With the markets for the NFL being so broad, you can bet on almost anything, including what color the Gatorade will be in the post-match celebrations and more.

Top 10 Biggest Super Bowl LVII Bets

1. $1,250,000 on Eagles ML -125 at BetMGM

2. $1,000,000 on Eagles ML -125 at BetMGM

3. $550,000 on OVER 51 at Caesars in Nevada

4. $547,000 on OVER 49.5 (-125) at BetMGM in Arizona

5. $500,000 on Chiefs ML +105 at BetMGM in Nevada

6. $314,000 on Chiefs +3.5 (-157) alternate line at Caesars in Arizona

7. $270,039.85 on OVER 50.5 at Caesars

8. $225,000 on Patrick Mahomes OVER 1.5 passing TDs (-225) at BetMGM

9. $220,000 on UNDER 50.5 at Caesars

10. $220,000 on Eagles ML -110 at South Point in Nevada

Canadian rapper Drake has been known for his wild bets in the past, and there’s no surprise that he’s been at it again. The 36-year-old has staked almost $1 million ahead of the match between the Eagles and Chiefs, putting $700k on the latter to win.

Drake has bet $700,000 on the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl 🏈💰 pic.twitter.com/LY4QocuzEw — DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) February 9, 2023

What Bets Has Drake Got On Ahead Of The Super Bowl?

Kansas City Chiefs moneyline (+111) – Stake: $700,000 | Return: $1,477,000

| Return: Patrick Mahomes first Chiefs TD scorer (+1400) – Stake: $50,000 | Return: $750,000

| Return: JuJu Smith-Schuster first Chiefs TD scorer (+900) – Stake: $50,000 | Return: $500,000

| Return: Kansas City Chiefs to win both halves (+400) – Stake: $50,000 | Return: $250,000

| Return: Kansas City Chiefs to win each quarter (+2000) – Stake: $30,000 |Return: $630,000

|Return: Travis Kelce to win Super Bowl MVP (+1200) – Stake: $25,000 | Return: $325,000

| Return: Super Bowl MVP to be a Tight End (+900) – Stake: $60,000 | Return: $600,000

BetMGM has seen a lot of bettors placing bizarre bets too, and below you can see some of the most popular bets including a long shot of the correct score which sees a lot of fans betting on the Eagles to win 37-34.

1. Travis Kelce 1st TD scorer (+650)

2. Kelce anytime TD (-125)

3. Result of coin toss: Tails (-105)

4. Eagles 37-Chiefs 34 correct score (80-1)

5. Miles Sanders OVER 59.5 rushing yards (-115)

