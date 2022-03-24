Biamo Bet IPL Betting Offers | IPL Bonus Bets 150% Up To ₹12,000

The countdown to the much anticipated 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League cricket tournament is almost over and the 70 matches are set to be dramatic. Many enjoy betting on the IPL , and if you do, check out below, where we’ll tell you about a superb IPL free bet bonus.

How to Claim the Biamo Bet Betting Offer?

Claiming the Biamo Bet bonus couldn’t be much easier – just follow the steps below and you’ll be all set to ramp up your bankroll in your account in no time.

Click here to sign up to Biamo Bet Choose the IPL BONUS offer of 150% UP TO ₹12,000 Bets at odds from 1.85 to 5 can be taken into account be them single or express Place these bets within 14 days from the date of your registration

Biamo Bet IPL Betting Offers: IPL BONUS 150% UP TO ₹12,000

The Biamo Bet free bet bonus is one of the most generous IPL bonuses you’ll find online. You can see the main points about the bonus below.

No promo code required

Only available to new customers

Promotion can only be used once and only for one betting account per person, family, apartment, computer, or IP address

Available to customers aged 18+

Find out how to bet on the IPL online.

Biamo Bet Indian Premier League Betting

The Indian Premier League is one of the highlights in the Indian sporting calendar, and this year it’s better than ever, with a record 10 teams taking part. That means 70 games to enjoy and with crowds back the 2022 IPL will be better than ever.

Last year it was the Chennai Super Kings who claimed glory, after they beat the Kolkata Knight Riders in the final. This year, the favourites are the Delhi Capitals, but as all fans know, anything could happen in the IPL.

If you’re looking to bet on the IPL this year, you should claim the superb bonus at Biamo Bet, our number one IPL betting site. Click the link below to sign up.

Biamo Bet IPL Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Biamo Bet recently unleashed their brand new IPL betting app which is arguably the best and most user friendly of online cricket betting apps available on the market.

Biamo Bet review: Should You Claim the IPL Offer?

The Biamo Bet IPL free bet bonus is tempting as it comes from one of the most reputable Indian bookmakers in the business. You certainly could cash in to a to a good extent if you make full use of the IPL offer, as there are a total of 70 games in the tournament this year.

As the Biamo Bet IPL Offer needs to be used within 14 days it makes perfect sense to kick off the tournament by utilising the 150% offer. That means you could turn your ₹12,000 into a much bigger sum if things go to plan with your IPL bets!