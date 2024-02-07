NFL

BetWhale Super Bowl Free Bet Offer: Get $1,250 Sportsbook Promo For 49ers vs Chiefs

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
3 min read
BetWhale are giving ALL new players a Super Bowl free bet up to $1,250 to use on Sunday’s 49ers vs Chiefs NFL Championship climax.

125% Up To $1,250 For Super Bowl Betting 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Get $1,250 Bonus Now

How To Get Your BetWhale Super Bowl Free Bet

  1. Join BetWhale Here
  2. Deposit $1000 and receive a 125% deposit bonus
  3. Get $1,250 in free bets for Super Bowl LVIII

Who Can Get The BetWhale Super Bowl Free Bet?

This BetWhale Super Bowl free bet is available to all legal aged residents across ALL US states.

Launched just in time for the Super Bowl showdown between the 49ers and the Chiefs, but don’t let BetWhale’s new status put you off as they are backed by mega casino brands Las Atlantis and Red Dog.

Plus, being a new US offshore sportsbook comes with added benefits. It’s more likely you WON’T have an account yet with BetWhale, which means you can take full advantage of their $1,250 free bet offer.

Then, with BetWhale eager to keep players interested we can expect them to have many ongoing existing customer offers to look out for.

All you need to bet with BetWhale is:

  • Live in ANY US state
  • Have an email for joining
  • Be able to deposit through crypto or traditional fiat currency

BetWhale Free Bet Explained

The BetWhale Super Bowl free bet is a 125% first deposit bonus, of up to $1,250.

This means to get the full sportsbook promo ($1,250) you must deposit $1,000. However, if you can’t outlay this much then the minimum opening deposit is just $30.

BETWHALE

Terms And Conditions: BetWhale Free Bet Offer

  • Minimum $30 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit (125% welcome bonus)
  • Maximum bonus is $1,250 ($1000 deposit needed)

Why Join BetWhale?

In addition to the generous Super Bowl free bet offer, BetWhale are also an offshore US sportsbook – meaning there are many other benefits to joining them over the traditional US betting sites.

Let’s explain.

BetWhale Sportsbook Plusses

  • Big Backing: Supported by top casino brands Las Atlantis and Red Dog
  • New US Sportsbook: Meaning bettors won’t have accounts to get the free bet offer
  • Super Bowl Prop Bets: Markets like coin toss and National Anthem (not on traditional US sportsbooks)
  • 1000’s Super Bowl Markets: Find the 49ers vs Chiefs bet you are looking for
  • $1,250 Free Bet: With opening 125% deposit bonus
  • Existing Customer Offers: 50% daily boosts on offer
  • Mobile Betting App: Bet on the move with BetWhale
  • Bet in ANY US State: Based offshore so don’t need to follow regional gambling laws
  • No ID Checks: No intrusive KYC or social security checks on sign-up
  • No Tax On Winnings: Get 100% of any returns
  • Many Deposit Options: Fund your account your way
  • Fast Payouts: Get your winnings quicker
  • No Max Payouts: You won’t get limited at BetWhale
  • No Bans: BetWhale won’t shut your account if you win
Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
