BetVictor Royal Ascot Betting Offer | £30 In Horse Racing Free Bets

Claim the BetVictor Royal Ascot Betting Offer
The Royal Ascot Festival comes around once a year and is a huge spectacle, enticing even non-gamblers into placing a few bets on the races from Ascot Racecourse. If you’re going to bet, you should make use of this spectacular £30 Royal Ascot free bet from BetVictor, which we’re going to let you know about on this page.
How to Claim the BetVictor Royal Ascot Betting Offer?
The BetVictor Royal Ascot bonus is exceptionally simple to claim. To get your hands on the bonus money, just follow the step-by-step instructions listed below.
- Click here to sign up to BetVictor
- Deposit and place a bet of £5 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher
- You’ll then get 3 x £10 Free Bets
BetVictor Royal Ascot Betting Offers: Bet £5 Get £30 in Free Bets
This bonus from BetVictor is a magnificent one, giving those betting on the Royal Ascot Festival a little bit of extra cash to use on the racing. Find out about the main points of this bonus below.
- No promo code needed
- Bonus for new customers only
- Qualifying bet must be £5+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater
- Available to customers who are 18+
BetVictor horse racing
BetVictor Royal Ascot Betting
Royal Ascot is a British institution – a horse racing spectacular like no other, which sees seasoned bettors and complete novices come together to place their bets in the hope of picking a few winners in the five day festival.
This year, there are several notable horses in the running for the top prizes across the 35 races of the festival. Lots of questions will need answered, such as can Stradivarius roll back the years and win the Ascot Gold Cup for a record fourth time? With one of the best jockeys to ever grace the racing track, Frankie Dettori, on board, don’t rule out an incredible win aboard the now 8-year-old veteran Stradivarius.
Regardless of whether you’re going to be betting on a favourite or an outside shot, you should claim a free bet whilst doing so. You’ll find one of the best Royal Ascot bonuses over at BetVictor, so why not head there today?
BetVictor Royal Ascot Betting Offers For Existing Customers
Best Odds Guaranteed
As with nearly all other major online sportsbooks, BetVictor runs a promotion promising the best possible odds.
This means that you’ll receive the SP instead of your original odds, if the SP is higher than the odds you initially accepted.
Key T&Cs: Applicable to bets placed on the day of the race between 09:00 UK time and the start of the race.
Run for Your Money
Thanks to this promotion, you’ll receive your stake back in real cash if your horse loses all hope of winning at the start of the race.
This means that bets are refunded if your horse refuses to enter the stalls or doesn’t exit the stalls correctly.
Key T&Cs: None.
BV Loyalty Club
When you place five bets worth £5 and with odds of 1/2 or higher in a week, you’ll receive a £5 free bet to use in the sportsbook.
How you use this bet is up to you: it can be used as one £5 bet, or alternatively, it can be broken down into several smaller bets.
Key T&Cs: Multiple bets made on the same outcome will count as one qualifying bet.
BetVictor Review: Should You Claim The Royal Ascot Offer?
The BetVictor Royal Ascot bonus is an exceptionally good one, so you should definitely claim it. However, it’s particularly attractive to those who enjoy both betting and casino games, as it combines the two nicely.
If you want to claim the BetVictor Royal Ascot bonus, head to the site using one of the links on this page and sign up. You then need to deposit money and make a £5 qualifying bet. After this, the £30 in bonus money will be added to your account.
