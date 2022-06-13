Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
Home News betvictor royal ascot betting offer 30 in horse racing free bets

BetVictor Royal Ascot Betting Offer | £30 In Horse Racing Free Bets

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
BetVictor Cheltenham sign up offer - Cheltenham Festival 2022

Claim the BetVictor Royal Ascot Betting Offer

The Royal Ascot Festival comes around once a year and is a huge spectacle, enticing even non-gamblers into placing a few bets on the races from Ascot Racecourse. If you’re going to bet, you should make use of this spectacular £30 Royal Ascot free bet from BetVictor, which we’re going to let you know about on this page.

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers

Sites Highlights Register

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer
Bet £20 Get £40 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

How to Claim the BetVictor Royal Ascot Betting Offer?

The BetVictor Royal Ascot bonus is exceptionally simple to claim. To get your hands on the bonus money, just follow the step-by-step instructions listed below.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetVictor
  2. Deposit and place a bet of £5 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher
  3. You’ll then get 3 x £10 Free Bets

BetVictor Royal Ascot Betting Offers: Bet £5 Get £30 in Free Bets

This bonus from BetVictor is a magnificent one, giving those betting on the Royal Ascot Festival a little bit of extra cash to use on the racing. Find out about the main points of this bonus below.

  • No promo code needed
  • Bonus for new customers only
  • Qualifying bet must be £5+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater
  • Available to customers who are 18+

BetVictor horse racing

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

BetVictor Royal Ascot Betting

Royal Ascot is a British institution – a horse racing spectacular like no other, which sees seasoned bettors and complete novices come together to place their bets in the hope of picking a few winners in the five day festival.

This year, there are several notable horses in the running for the top prizes across the 35 races of the festival. Lots of questions will need answered, such as can Stradivarius roll back the years and win the Ascot Gold Cup for a record fourth time? With one of the best jockeys to ever grace the racing track, Frankie Dettori, on board, don’t rule out an incredible win aboard the now 8-year-old veteran Stradivarius.

Regardless of whether you’re going to be betting on a favourite or an outside shot, you should claim a free bet whilst doing so. You’ll find one of the best Royal Ascot bonuses over at BetVictor, so why not head there today?

BetVictor Royal Ascot Betting Offers For Existing Customers

Best Odds Guaranteed

As with nearly all other major online sportsbooks, BetVictor runs a promotion promising the best possible odds.

This means that you’ll receive the SP instead of your original odds, if the SP is higher than the odds you initially accepted.

Key T&Cs: Applicable to bets placed on the day of the race between 09:00 UK time and the start of the race.

Run for Your Money

Thanks to this promotion, you’ll receive your stake back in real cash if your horse loses all hope of winning at the start of the race.

This means that bets are refunded if your horse refuses to enter the stalls or doesn’t exit the stalls correctly.

Key T&Cs: None.

BV Loyalty Club

When you place five bets worth £5 and with odds of 1/2 or higher in a week, you’ll receive a £5 free bet to use in the sportsbook.

How you use this bet is up to you: it can be used as one £5 bet, or alternatively, it can be broken down into several smaller bets.

Key T&Cs: Multiple bets made on the same outcome will count as one qualifying bet.

BetVictor Review: Should You Claim The Royal Ascot Offer?

The BetVictor Royal Ascot bonus is an exceptionally good one, so you should definitely claim it. However, it’s particularly attractive to those who enjoy both betting and casino games, as it combines the two nicely.

If you want to claim the BetVictor Royal Ascot bonus, head to the site using one of the links on this page and sign up. You then need to deposit money and make a £5 qualifying bet. After this, the £30 in bonus money will be added to your account.

More Royal Ascot Betting Offers & Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets

Copied
Copy
Claim Bonus
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Copy
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens