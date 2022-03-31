BetVictor Grand National Betting Offers | £30 Grand National Free Bet

It’s that time of the year again, when horse racing aficionados and the general public come together to bet on one of the world’s most popular horse races: the Grand National. Almost every online bookie offers a Grand National bonus, and on this page, we’re going to be looking at the BetVictor Grand National betting offer.

How to Claim the BetVictor Grand National Betting Offer?

The BetVictor Grand National bonus is exceptionally simple to claim. To get your hands on the bonus money, just follow the step-by-step instructions listed below.

Click here to sign up to BetVictor Place a bet of £5 or more at odds of evens or greater You’ll then get £30 in Free Bets

BetVictor Grand National Betting Offers: Bet £5 Get £30 in Free Bets

You can take our word that the terms and conditions of the BetVictor Grand National bonus are all perfectly fair. However, we’ve summarised the most important terms below.

No promo code needed

Get 2 x £10 free bets plus 1 x £10 casino bonus

Qualifying bet must be £5 or more and at odds of evens or higher

Available to customers who are 18+

BetVictor horse racing Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly Offer Terms 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

BetVictor Grand National Betting

The Grand National is a British institution – a horse racing spectacular like no other, which sees seasoned bettors and complete novices come together to place their bets in the hope of picking a winner.

This year, there are several horses in the running for the top prize. Much of the early money has gone on Snow Leopardess, although the favourite is currently Any Second Now, closely followed by Delta Work, Escaria Ten and Enjoy Dallen. However, with this being the Grand National, it’s possible for any of the starters to pass the post first and claim one of the biggest titles in horse racing.

Regardless of whether you’re going to be betting on a favourite or an outside shot, you should claim a free bet whilst doing so. You’ll find one of the best Grand National bonuses over at BetVictor, so why not head there today?

BetVictor Grand National Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Best Odds Guaranteed

As with nearly all other major online sportsbooks, BetVictor runs a promotion promising the best possible odds.

This means that you’ll receive the SP instead of your original odds, if the SP is higher than the odds you initially accepted.

Key T&Cs: Applicable to bets placed on the day of the race between 09:00 UK time and the start of the race.

Run for Your Money

Thanks to this promotion, you’ll receive your stake back in real cash if your horse loses all hope of winning at the start of the race.

This means that bets are refunded if your horse refuses to enter the stalls or doesn’t exit the stalls correctly.

Key T&Cs: None.

BV Loyalty Club

When you place five bets worth £5 and with odds of 1/2 or higher in a week, you’ll receive a £5 free bet to use in the sportsbook.

How you use this bet is up to you: it can be used as one £5 bet, or alternatively, it can be broken down into several smaller bets.

Key T&Cs: Multiple bets made on the same outcome will count as one qualifying bet.

BetVictor review: Should You Claim the Grand National Offer?

The BetVictor Grand National bonus is an exceptionally good one, so you should definitely claim it. However, it’s particularly attractive to those who enjoy both betting and casino games, as it combines the two nicely.

If you want to claim the BetVictor Grand National bonus, head to the site using one of the links on this page and sign up. You then need to deposit money and make a £5 qualifying bet. After this, the £30 in bonus money will be added to your account.

