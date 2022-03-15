Countries
Home News betvictor cheltenham sign up offer 30 cheltenham free bet

BetVictor Cheltenham sign up offer: £30 Cheltenham free bet

Updated

47 mins ago

on

Cheltenham Festival Ante-Post Tips: Back Knight Salute at 10/1 For The Triumph Hurdle
BetVictor Cheltenham sign up offer - Cheltenham Festival 2022
BetVictor Cheltenham sign up offer – Cheltenham Festival 2022

Claim the BetVictor sign up offer

Cheltenham Festival 2022 is underway, and if you’re still deliberating which bookmaker to use to cast your bets, allow us to make your mind up for you with the BetVictor Cheltenham sign up offer featured below.

How to Claim the BetVictor Cheltenham Sign Up Offer?

Claiming the BetVictor Cheltenham sign up offer is as easy as 1,2,3 and can be done by following the instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetVictor
  2. Deposit and place a bet of up to £5 at odds of 1/1 or higher
  3. Once your qualifying bet settles, BetVictor will credit your account with £30 in Cheltenham Free Bets

BetVictor Cheltenham Sing Up Offers: Bet £5 Get £30 Worth of Free Bets

By simply staking a £5 bet on the horse of your choice during the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, BetVictor will credit your account with £30 in free horse racing bets.

We have outlined the key points of the BetVictor sign-up offer below.

Register a BetVictor account and place a £5 bet at odds of 1/1 or greater to receive the following:

  1. A £10 Free Bet – To be used on any sports single bet (1/1 or greater)
  2. A separate £10 Free Bet – To be used on any sports Acca (5+ selections).
  3. A £10 Casino Bonus – To be spent on Monopoly Live, Dream Catcher, Crazy Time, or Mega Ball Live Casino Game Shows.

Your initial £5 bet can include as few or as many selections as you like which can be on any sport and any market providing the total odds are equal to or greater than 1/1 (2.0).

Your £5 qualifying bet can be spread over as many or few bets as you please; just make sure that the total odds are 1/1+.

Available to customers who are 18+

BetVictor Free Bet Sign Up Offer Official Description

"18+ new customers only. Opt-in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7-day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly "

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

BetVictor Cheltenham Festival Betting

All eyes will be on the quaint English city of Cheltenham this week, where the 2022 Cheltenham Festival will take place from Tuesday, March 15 to Friday, March 18th.

If you’ve been thinking of putting some cash down during the races, the £30 BetVictor Cheltenham sign up offer will see to it that you’re able to wager on multiple runners free of charge.

Just place a £10 qualifying bet at odds of 1/2 or greater and, once your qualifying bet settles, the bookmaker will credit the free horse racing bets into your account.

BetVictor Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

BetVictor Cheltenham Betting Promos – Best Odds Guaranteed 

Wager your bets between 09:00 am (on the day of) and the beginning of the race to benefit from BetVictor’s Best Odds Guaranteed promotion.

Odds will fluctuate between the morning and the start of the race as the oddsmakers get a good look at the horse as it’s paraded around the track. This means that your 10/1 bet (for example) could shift to 20/1 by the time race begins.

Fortunately, with BetVictor, you’ll be guaranteed the odds on the horse at the starting price (SP). So, if your 10/1 does shoot up to a 20/1, you’ll be paid out at 20/1 odds.

BetVictor’s A Run For Your Money offer

If your selected horse fails to run – that is that the horse either refuses the whip, fails to appear for the start of the race, or loses all chance at the stalls, BetVictor will refund your entire stake.

This does tend to happen a couple of times at most of the major events, so it’s always good to know that your money is insured against such disappointments.

BetVictor review: Should you claim Cheltenham offer?

By signing up with BetVictor in time for the day’s races at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, you’ll be able to benefit from the following:

  • BetVictor Cheltenham sign up offer worth £30 in free horse racing bets
  • Best odds guaranteed for all wagers placed between 09:00 and the start of the race
  • & the non-runner insurance – just in case your horse doesn’t make it out of the blocks

On top of that, at BetVictor, you can benefit from an array of horse racing betting tips, competitive odds, and it’s even possible to live stream select horse racing events. So, it’s definitely a bookmaker that’s worthy of your consideration.

Interested? Click the link below to sign up with BetVictor today:

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

