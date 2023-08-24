Betting

BetUS Usyk vs Dubois Betting Offer: Claim $2500 In Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois Boxing Free Bets

Author image
Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
3 min read
Daniel Dubois Boxing 1
Daniel Dubois Boxing 1

Ahead of the Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois fight in Poland this weekend, BetUS is getting the party started by offering up to $2,500 in free bets to new members that sign-up to their all-encompassing sportsbook. Claim a $2,500 in Usyk vs Dubois boxing betting offers.

$2,500 in Free Bets for Sports

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

How To Bet On Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois With BetUS

  1. Click to register with BetUS
  2. Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $2500 in free Usyk vs Dubois bets
Claim $2500 BetUS Usyk vs Dubois Free Bet

RELATED: Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds 

BetUS Usyk vs Dubois Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500

BetUS has everything that boxing fans are looking for when betting on this weekend’s card.

The online sportsbook is giving away up to $2,500 in free bets for the Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois fight. Simply sign up and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on your first deposit.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 100% bonus of first deposit only
  • Maximum bonus is $2,500

Why You Should Join BetUS For Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois

Trusted since 1994, BetUS has established itself as one of the best online sportsbooks for boxing betting.

BetUS has competitive Joshua vs Helenius odds and props, along with the biggest sports betting offer for the Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois fight. New members can sign up to receive up to $2,500 in free bets for Saturday’s blockbuster card from the Poland, witnessing world heavyweight title action between Usyk and Dubois.

Great for mobile betting, BetUS is accessible via any computer, tablet, or mobile device, making it great for betting on the move.

Be sure to sign-up to BetUS for all of your Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois bets this weekend. Here are a few other reasons that Americans have trusted BetUS for nearly three decades.

Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How To Place An Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois Bet At BetUS

Boxing fans can sign into their BetUS account and instantly place their bets on the Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois world heavyweight title fight.

Here’s how to place your first bet on Usyk vs Dubois at BetUS:

  • Find the ‘Boxing’ section
  • Click on the Usyk vs Dubois markets and make a selection
  • Place your Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois wager
$2,500 in Free Bets for Sports

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

RELATED: Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois Round Betting Picks

