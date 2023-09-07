Ahead of the Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland fight in Sydney, Australia this weekend at UFC 293, BetUS is getting the party started by offering up to $2,500 in free bets to new members that sign-up to their all-encompassing sportsbook.

How To Bet On UFC 293 With BetUS

Click to register with BetUS Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus Receive $2500 in free UFC 293 bets

BetUS UFC 293 Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus (Up To $2,500 Free Bet)

BetUS has everything that MMA fans are looking for when betting on this weekend’s huge UFC 293 card from the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia.

The online sportsbook is giving away up to $2,500 in free bets for the bumper UFC 293 pay-per-view fight. Simply sign up and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on your first deposit.

This of course includes the main event for the UFC Middleweight Title between the challenger Sean Strickland and the champion Israel Adesanya. It also includes the co-main event, with local Aussie heavyweight superstar Tai Tuivasa looking for a knockout win over Alexander Volkov.

Terms and Conditions:

Minimum $100 deposit required

100% bonus of first deposit only

Maximum bonus is $2,500

Why You Should Join BetUS For UFC 293

Trusted since 1994, BetUS has established itself as one of the best online sportsbooks for sports betting.

BetUS has competitive UFC 293 odds and props, along with the biggest sports betting offer for the Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland fight for the UFC Middleweight Title. New members can sign up to receive up to $2,500 in free bets for Saturday’s blockbuster card from the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia.

Great for mobile betting, BetUS is accessible via any computer, tablet, or mobile device, making it great for betting on the move.

Be sure to sign-up to BetUS for all of your UFC 293 bets this weekend. Here are a few other reasons that Americans have trusted BetUS for nearly three decades.

Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS:

Better odds and more markets

Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros

Age restriction: 18+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

Other Content You May Like