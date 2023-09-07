Betting

BetUS UFC 293 Betting Offer: Claim $2500 In Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland UFC 293 Free Bets

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
UFC 293 Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland
UFC 293 Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland

Ahead of the Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland fight in Sydney, Australia this weekend at UFC 293, BetUS is getting the party started by offering up to $2,500 in free bets to new members that sign-up to their all-encompassing sportsbook.

$2,500 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

How To Bet On UFC 293 With BetUS

  1. Click to register with BetUS
  2. Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $2500 in free UFC 293 bets
Claim $2500 BetUS UFC 293 Free Bet

RELATED: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Betting Picks: UFC 293 Predictions, Preview & Odds

BetUS UFC 293 Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus (Up To $2,500 Free Bet)

BetUS has everything that MMA fans are looking for when betting on this weekend’s huge UFC 293 card from the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia.

The online sportsbook is giving away up to $2,500 in free bets for the bumper UFC 293 pay-per-view fight. Simply sign up and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on your first deposit.

This of course includes the main event for the UFC Middleweight Title between the challenger Sean Strickland and the champion Israel Adesanya. It also includes the co-main event, with local Aussie heavyweight superstar Tai Tuivasa looking for a knockout win over Alexander Volkov.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 100% bonus of first deposit only
  • Maximum bonus is $2,500

Why You Should Join BetUS For UFC 293

Trusted since 1994, BetUS has established itself as one of the best online sportsbooks for sports betting.

BetUS has competitive UFC 293 odds and props, along with the biggest sports betting offer for the Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland fight for the UFC Middleweight Title. New members can sign up to receive up to $2,500 in free bets for Saturday’s blockbuster card from the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia.

Great for mobile betting, BetUS is accessible via any computer, tablet, or mobile device, making it great for betting on the move.

Be sure to sign-up to BetUS for all of your UFC 293 bets this weekend. Here are a few other reasons that Americans have trusted BetUS for nearly three decades.

Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
$2,500 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

RELATED: Israel Adesanya Net Worth & Career Earnings | Sean Strickland Net Worth & Career Earnings

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
UFC 293 Adesanya vs Strickland 1
Betting

LATEST Bovada UFC 293 Betting Offer: Get $750 In UFC 293 Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Free Bets

Author image Paul Kelly  •  11min
UFC 293 Adesanya vs Strickland 1 1
Betting
Everygame UFC 293 Betting Offer: Claim $750 In UFC 293 Adesanya vs Strickland Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  15min

Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland battle it out this Saturday at UFC 293 in the main event for the UFC Middleweight Title in their grudge match down under. For this…

Israel Adesanya UFC 2
Betting
BetOnline UFC 293 Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In UFC 293 Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  20min

The BetOnline UFC 293 betting offer will give you $1,000 in UFC free bets for Saturday’s UFC Middleweight Title clash between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. These free bets are…

Israel Adesanya UFC 1
Betting
How To Bet On UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland In Canada | Canada Sports Betting Offers
Author image Paul Kelly  •  56min
Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya UFC
Betting
How To Bet On UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland In Mexico | Mexico Sports Betting Offers
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h
Israel Adesanya UFC 4
Betting
How To Bet On UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland In USA | US Sports Betting Offers
Author image Paul Kelly  •  57min
College Football Picks
Betting
College Football Odds, Lines, Betting Picks & Predictions Today – 09/01/2023
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Aug 31 2023
Arrow to top