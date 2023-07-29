Ahead of the Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 fight in Salt Lake City, Utah this weekend at UFC 291, BetUS is getting the party started by offering up to $2,500 in free bets to new members that sign-up to their all-encompassing sportsbook.

How To Bet On UFC 291 With BetUS

Click to register with BetUS Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus Receive $2500 in free UFC 291 bets

BetUS UFC 291 Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus (Up To $2,500 Free Bet)

BetUS has everything that MMA fans are looking for when betting on this weekend’s huge UFC 291 card from the Delta Center, Salt Lake City.

The online sportsbook is giving away up to $2,500 in free bets for the bumper UFC 291 pay-per-view fight. Simply sign up and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on your first deposit.

This of course includes the main event for the BMF Title between former foes Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. It also includes the co-main event, with former UFC Light-Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz taking on former UFC middleweight king Alex Pereira.

Terms and Conditions:

Minimum $100 deposit required

100% bonus of first deposit only

Maximum bonus is $2,500

Why You Should Join BetUS For UFC 291

Trusted since 1994, BetUS has established itself as one of the best online sportsbooks for sports betting.

BetUS has competitive UFC 291 odds and props, along with the biggest sports betting offer for the Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 fight. New members can sign up to receive up to $2,500 in free bets for Saturday’s blockbuster card from the Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Great for mobile betting, BetUS is accessible via any computer, tablet, or mobile device, making it great for betting on the move.

Be sure to sign-up to BetUS for all of your UFC 291 bets this weekend. Here are a few other reasons that Americans have trusted BetUS for nearly three decades.

Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS:

Better odds and more markets

Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros

Age restriction: 18+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

