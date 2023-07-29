Betting

BetUS UFC 291 Betting Offer: Claim $2500 In Poirier vs Gaethje UFC 291 Free Bets

Author image
Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
3 min read
Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje UFC 291 purses 1
Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje UFC 291 purses 1

Ahead of the Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 fight in Salt Lake City, Utah this weekend at UFC 291, BetUS is getting the party started by offering up to $2,500 in free bets to new members that sign-up to their all-encompassing sportsbook.

$2,500 in Free Bets for Sports

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

How To Bet On UFC 291 With BetUS

  1. Click to register with BetUS
  2. Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $2500 in free UFC 291 bets
Claim $2500 BetUS UFC 291 Free Bet

RELATED: Dustin Poirier Vs Justin Gaethje Betting Picks: UFC 291 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

BetUS UFC 291 Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus (Up To $2,500 Free Bet)

BetUS has everything that MMA fans are looking for when betting on this weekend’s huge UFC 291 card from the Delta Center, Salt Lake City.

The online sportsbook is giving away up to $2,500 in free bets for the bumper UFC 291 pay-per-view fight. Simply sign up and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on your first deposit.

This of course includes the main event for the BMF Title between former foes Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. It also includes the co-main event, with former UFC Light-Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz taking on former UFC middleweight king Alex Pereira.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 100% bonus of first deposit only
  • Maximum bonus is $2,500

Why You Should Join BetUS For UFC 291

Trusted since 1994, BetUS has established itself as one of the best online sportsbooks for sports betting.

BetUS has competitive UFC 291 odds and props, along with the biggest sports betting offer for the Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 fight. New members can sign up to receive up to $2,500 in free bets for Saturday’s blockbuster card from the Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Great for mobile betting, BetUS is accessible via any computer, tablet, or mobile device, making it great for betting on the move.

Be sure to sign-up to BetUS for all of your UFC 291 bets this weekend. Here are a few other reasons that Americans have trusted BetUS for nearly three decades.

Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
$2,500 in Free Bets for Sports

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

RELATED: Dustin Poirier Net Worth & Career Earnings | Justin Gaethje Net Worth & Career Earnings

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Arrow to top