Editorial

BetUS UFC 290 Betting Offer: Claim $2500 In Volkanovski vs Rodriguez UFC 290 Free Bets

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Alexander Volkanovski UFC Champion
Alexander Volkanovski UFC Champion

Ahead of the Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez fight in Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend at UFC 290, BetUS is getting the party started by offering up to $2,500 in free bets to new members that sign-up to their all-encompassing sportsbook.

$2,500 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

How To Bet On UFC 290 With BetUS

  1. Click to register with BetUS
  2. Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $2500 in free UFC 290 bets
Claim $2500 BetUS UFC 290 Free Bet

RELATED: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Betting Picks: UFC 290 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

BetUS UFC 290 Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus (Up To $2,500 Free Bet)

BetUS has everything that MMA fans are looking for when betting on this weekend’s huge UFC 290 card from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

The online sportsbook is giving away up to $2,500 in free bets for the bumper UFC 290 pay-per-view fight. Simply sign up and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on your first deposit.

This of course includes the main event for the UFC Featherweight Title between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez. It also includes the co-main event, with the UFC Flyweight Title on the line between Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 100% bonus of first deposit only
  • Maximum bonus is $2,500

Why You Should Join BetUS For UFC 290

Trusted since 1994, BetUS has established itself as one of the best online sportsbooks for sports betting.

BetUS has competitive UFC 290 odds and props, along with the biggest sports betting offer for the Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez fight. New members can sign up to receive up to $2,500 in free bets for Saturday’s blockbuster card from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Great for mobile betting, BetUS is accessible via any computer, tablet, or mobile device, making it great for betting on the move.

Be sure to sign-up to BetUS for all of your UFC 290 bets this weekend. Here are a few other reasons that Americans have trusted BetUS for nearly three decades.

Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
$2,500 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

RELATED: Alexander Volkanovski Net Worth & Career EarningsAlexander Volkanovski MMA Record

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Editorial

Latest news

View all
Alexander Volkanovski UFC Champion
Editorial

LATEST BetUS UFC 290 Betting Offer: Claim $2500 In Volkanovski vs Rodriguez UFC 290 Free Bets

Author image Paul Kelly  •  3min
Alexander Volkanovski UFC
Editorial
Bovada UFC 290 Betting Offer: Get $750 In UFC 290 Volkanovski vs Rodriguez Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  14min

With the Bovada UFC 290 betting offer, customers who sign up ahead of Saturday’s huge fight night can redeem up to $750 worth of UFC 290 free bets to use…

UFC290 Betting
Editorial
BetOnline UFC 290 Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In UFC 290 Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  18min

The BetOnline UFC 290 betting offer will give you $1,000 in UFC free bets for Saturday’s UFC Featherweight Title clash. These free bets are available to use on any UFC…

Alexander Volkanovski UFC 290
Editorial
How To Bet On UFC 290 In Mexico | Mexico Sports Betting Offers
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
Yair Rodriguez UFC
Editorial
How To Bet On UFC 290 In Canada | Canada Sports Betting Offers
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Betting
Editorial
How To Bet On Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest In Hawaii | HI Sports Betting Sites
Author image Cai Parry  •  Jul 3 2023
GettyImages 1279683824 210217 165126
Editorial
How to Bet On NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Oklahoma | OK Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jun 30 2023
Arrow to top