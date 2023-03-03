Ahead of UFC 285 in Nevada this weekend, BetUS is getting the party started by offering up to $2,500 in free bets to new members that sign up.
|1.
|
$2,500 in Free Bets for UFC 285
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
BetUS UFC 285 Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500
BetUS has everything that UFC fans are looking for when betting on this weekend’s card.
The online sportsbook is giving away up to $2,500 in free bets for UFC 285. Simply sign up and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on your first deposit.
How To Claim Your UFC 285 Bets:
- Click to register with BetUS
- Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
- Receive $2500 in free UFC 285 bets
Terms and Conditions:
- Minimum $100 deposit required
- 100% bonus of first deposit only
- Maximum bonus is $2,500
How To Place A UFC 285 Bet At BetUS
MMA fans can sign into their BetUS account and instantly place their bets on the UFC.
Here’s how to place your first bet on UFC 285 at BetUS:
- Find the ‘MMA’ section
- Click on the UFC 285 markets and make a selection
- Place your Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane bet
Why You Should Join BetUS For UFC 285
Trusted since 1994, BetUS has established itself as one of the best online sportsbooks.
BetUS has competitive UFC 285 odds and props, along with the biggest sports betting offer for Jones vs Gane. New members can sign up to receive up to $2,500 in free bets for Saturday’s blockbuster card.
Great for mobile betting, BetUS is accessible via any computer, tablet, or mobile device, making it great for betting on the move.
Here are a few other reasons that Americans have trusted BetUS for nearly 3 decades.
Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS:
- Better odds and more markets
- Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
- Age restriction: 18 years old
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
|1.
|
$2,500 in Free Bets for UFC 285
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now