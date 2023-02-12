BetUS are offering a wide range of player prop bets ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Here are five player prop bets that jump out at us that we think are worth backing.

How To Pick Winning Eagles vs Chiefs Player Prop Bets

Using stats and trends is the safest way to make selections for player prop bets as it allows you to take into account a player’s form. This means you can make selections for markets such as passing yards, anytime touchdown scorer, rushing yards, receiving yards and many more on our sportsbooks.

We have selected five Super Bowl player prop bets below which we believe are likely to come in as winners.

Super Bowl LVII Player Prop Bets With BetUS

The stats for Chiefs vs Eagles below will give us our picks for our player prop bets. Using statistics and trends to back up betting selections will help ensure more winning bets at Super Bowl LVII.

Travis Kelce averaged 78.7 receiving yards per game during the regular season

Travis Kelce passed 70 receiving yards in both playoff games this season

Patrick Mahomes made 326 passing yards in AFC Championship game

Jalen Hurts has 15 rushing touchdowns in 17 games

Using the stats above, we can create player prop bets with the individual selections as shown below. All picks are priced with BetUS.

Travis Kelce 70+ receiving yard @ -180 with BetUS

Patrick Mahomes 300+ passing yards @ +105 with BetUS

Patrick Mahomes 20+ rushing yards @ -130 with BetUS

Jalen Hurts anytime touchdown scorer @ -113 with BetUS

Jalen Hurts 50+ rushing yards @ -115 with BetUS

Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info:

🏈 Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: February 12, 2023

February 12, 2023 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST

6:30 pm EST 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App

NBC / NBC Sports App 🏟 Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona 🎲 Odds: Eagles -1.5 | KC +1.5

How to Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets With BetUS

1. Sign up to BetUS

2. Deposit $2000, get $2500 in free bets

3. Go To ‘Player Props’ section

4. Make your selections and place your player prop bets

Related NFL Content