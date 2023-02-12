NFL

BetUS Super Bowl Player Prop Bets: 5 Best Picks For Eagles vs Chiefs

Paul Kelly
Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl

BetUS are offering a wide range of player prop bets ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Here are five player prop bets that jump out at us that we think are worth backing.

How To Pick Winning Eagles vs Chiefs Player Prop Bets

Using stats and trends is the safest way to make selections for player prop bets as it allows you to take into account a player’s form. This means you can make selections for markets such as passing yards, anytime touchdown scorer, rushing yards, receiving yards and many more on our sportsbooks.

We have selected five Super Bowl player prop bets below which we believe are likely to come in as winners.

Super Bowl LVII Player Prop Bets With BetUS

The stats for Chiefs vs Eagles below will give us our picks for our player prop bets. Using statistics and trends to back up betting selections will help ensure more winning bets at Super Bowl LVII.

  • Travis Kelce averaged 78.7 receiving yards per game during the regular season
  • Travis Kelce passed 70 receiving yards in both playoff games this season
  • Patrick Mahomes made 326 passing yards in AFC Championship game
  • Jalen Hurts has 15 rushing touchdowns in 17 games

Using the stats above, we can create player prop bets with the individual selections as shown below. All picks are priced with BetUS.

  • Travis Kelce 70+ receiving yard @ -180 with BetUS
  • Patrick Mahomes 300+ passing yards @ +105 with BetUS
  • Patrick Mahomes 20+ rushing yards @ -130 with BetUS
  • Jalen Hurts anytime touchdown scorer @ -113 with BetUS
  • Jalen Hurts 50+ rushing yards @ -115 with BetUS

Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info:

  • 🏈 Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs
  • 📅 Date: February 12, 2023
  • 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST
  • 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App
  • 🏟  Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
  • 🎲 Odds: Eagles -1.5 | KC +1.5

How to Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets With BetUS

1. Sign up to BetUS
2. Deposit $2000, get $2500 in free bets
3. Go To ‘Player Props’ section
4. Make your selections and place your player prop bets

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
