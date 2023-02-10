NFL

BetUS Super Bowl Offer: $2,500 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs

Author image
Gia Nguyen
2 min read
BetUS Super Bowl Offer 2500 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs
BetUS Super Bowl Offer 2500 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in the 2023 Super Bowl and BetUS is letting fans get into the action first by offering $2,500 in free bets.

$2,500 in Free Bets for Super Bowl 2023 Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

BetUS Super Bowl Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500

NFL fans won’t find a bigger Super Bowl offer than the one at BetUS this weekend.

BetUS is offering football fans a chance to double their bankroll for the Super Bowl with a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on their first deposit.

How To Claim Your Super Bowl Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with BetUS
  2. Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $2500 in free Super Bowl bets
Join BetUS Now

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 100% bonus of first deposit only
  • Maximum bonus is $2,500

How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At BetUS

NFL fans can sign into their BetUS account and instantly place their bets on the Super Bowl.

Here’s how to place your first bet on Super Bowl at BetUS:

  • Find the ‘American Football’ section
  • Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection
  • Place your Super Bowl bet

Why You Should Join BetUS For The Super Bowl

One of the longest standing online sportsbooks, BetUS has been offering Americans the best Super Bowl odds and sports betting offers for almost three decades. Accessible via any desktop computer or mobile device, NFL fans never have to miss out on the action at BetUS.

The sportsbook accepts a wide variety of payment methods including credit card, debit card, crypto and more. It also has a great selection of betting markets, including exotic props for the 2023 Super Bowl.

With $2,500 up for grabs, BetUS has one of the biggest sports betting offers for Super Bowl 2023 but that isn’t the only reason that Americans should sign up this weekend.

Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 On First 3 Deposits Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now
Author image

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen
Author Image

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
BetUS Super Bowl Offer 2500 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs
NFL

LATEST BetUS Super Bowl Offer: $2,500 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  12min
GTBets Super Bowl Offer 750 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs
NFL
GTBets Super Bowl Offer: $750 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  17min

Super Bowl 2023 will kick off with a battle between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday and GTBets is giving away up to $750 in free…

BUSR Super Bowl Offer 2500 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs
NFL
BUSR Super Bowl Offer: $2,500 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1h

The 2023 Super Bowl will kick off on Sunday and fans can get into the game with up to $2,500 in free bets at BUSR Sportsbook. BUSR Super Bowl Betting…

Sportsbetting.ag Super Bowl Offer 1000 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs
NFL
Sportsbetting.ag Super Bowl Offer: $1,000 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1h
MyBookie Offers 1000 in Free Bets For Super Bowl 2023
NFL
MyBookie Offers $1,000 in Free Bets For Super Bowl 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  2h
XBet Super Bowl Offer 500 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs
NFL
XBet Super Bowl Offer: $500 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  2h
MyBookie Super Bowl Offer 1000 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs
NFL
MyBookie Super Bowl Offer: $1000 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  3h
Arrow to top