BetUS Super Bowl Offer: $2,500 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in the 2023 Super Bowl and BetUS is letting fans get into the action first by offering $2,500 in free bets.

BetUS Super Bowl Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500

NFL fans won’t find a bigger Super Bowl offer than the one at BetUS this weekend.

BetUS is offering football fans a chance to double their bankroll for the Super Bowl with a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on their first deposit.

How To Claim Your Super Bowl Betting Offer:

Click to register with BetUS Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus Receive $2500 in free Super Bowl bets

Terms and Conditions:

Minimum $100 deposit required

100% bonus of first deposit only

Maximum bonus is $2,500

How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At BetUS

NFL fans can sign into their BetUS account and instantly place their bets on the Super Bowl.

Here’s how to place your first bet on Super Bowl at BetUS:

Find the ‘American Football’ section

Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection

Place your Super Bowl bet

Why You Should Join BetUS For The Super Bowl

One of the longest standing online sportsbooks, BetUS has been offering Americans the best Super Bowl odds and sports betting offers for almost three decades. Accessible via any desktop computer or mobile device, NFL fans never have to miss out on the action at BetUS.

The sportsbook accepts a wide variety of payment methods including credit card, debit card, crypto and more. It also has a great selection of betting markets, including exotic props for the 2023 Super Bowl.

With $2,500 up for grabs, BetUS has one of the biggest sports betting offers for Super Bowl 2023 but that isn’t the only reason that Americans should sign up this weekend.

Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS: