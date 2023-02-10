BetUS Offers $2,500 in Free Bets for Super Bowl 2023

Super Bowl 2023 will kick off on Sunday Feb. 12 and BetUS is getting the party started by offering up to $2,500 in free bets to new members that sign up.
$2,500 in Free Bets for Super Bowl 2023
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
BetUS Super Bowl Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500
BetUS has everything that NFL fans are looking for when betting on the Super Bowl this weekend.
The online sportsbook is giving away up to $2,500 in free bets for the Super Bowl. Simply sign up and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on your first deposit.
How To Claim Your Super Bowl Bets:
- Click to register with BetUS
- Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
- Receive $2500 in free Super Bowl bets
Terms and Conditions:
- Minimum $100 deposit required
- 100% bonus of first deposit only
- Maximum bonus is $2,500
How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At BetUS
NFL fans can sign into their BetUS account and instantly place their bets on the Super Bowl.
Here’s how to place your first bet on the Super Bowl at BetUS:
- Find the ‘American Football’ section
- Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection
- Place your Super Bowl bet
Why You Should Join BetUS For The Super Bowl
Trusted since 1994, BetUS has established itself as one of the best online sportsbooks.
BetUS has competitive Super Bowl odds and props, along with the biggest sports betting offer for the Eagles vs Chiefs. New members can sign up to receive up to $2,500 in free bets for Super Bowl Sunday.
Great for mobile betting, BetUS is accessible via any computer, tablet, or mobile device, making it great for betting on the move.
Here are a few other reasons that Americans have trusted BetUS for nearly 3 decades.
Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS:
- Better odds and more player props markets
- Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
- Age restriction: 18 years old
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
