BetUS Spence vs Crawford Betting Offer: Claim $2500 In Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Boxing Free Bets

Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
Ahead of the Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford fight in Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend, BetUS is getting the party started by offering up to $2,500 in free bets to new members that sign-up to their all-encompassing sportsbook.

How To Bet On Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford With BetUS

  1. Click to register with BetUS
  2. Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $2500 in free Spence vs Crawford bets
Claim $2500 BetUS Spence vs Crawford Free Bet

BetUS Spence vs Crawford Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500

BetUS has everything that boxing fans are looking for when betting on this weekend’s card.

The online sportsbook is giving away up to $2,500 in free bets for the Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford fight. Simply sign up and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on your first deposit.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 100% bonus of first deposit only
  • Maximum bonus is $2,500

Why You Should Join BetUS For Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford

Trusted since 1994, BetUS has established itself as one of the best online sportsbooks for boxing betting.

BetUS has competitive Spence vs Crawford odds and props, along with the biggest sports betting offer for the Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford fight. New members can sign up to receive up to $2,500 in free bets for Saturday’s blockbuster card from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Great for mobile betting, BetUS is accessible via any computer, tablet, or mobile device, making it great for betting on the move.

Be sure to sign-up to BetUS for all of your Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford bets this weekend. Here are a few other reasons that Americans have trusted BetUS for nearly three decades.

Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How To Place A Spence vs Crawford Bet At BetUS

Boxing fans can sign into their BetUS account and instantly place their bets on the Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford fight.

Here’s how to place your first bet on Spence vs Crawford at BetUS:

  • Find the ‘Boxing’ section
  • Click on the Spence vs Crawford markets and make a selection
  • Place your Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford bet
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts.
