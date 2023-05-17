There is a BetUS Preakness Stakes betting offer that can land horse racing bettors up to $2500 in free bets ahead of this weekend’s second US Triple Crown race at Pimlico racecourse.



How To Bet On 2023 Preakness Stakes With BetUS

Click to register with BetUS Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus Receive $2500 in free Preakness Stakes horse racing bets

Already got an account with our featured Sportsbook? See more Preakness Stakes free bet offers here

RELATED: 2023 Preakness Stakes Trends: Key Stats To Help Find The Pimlico Winner

BetUS Preakness Stakes Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500

BetUS has everything that horse racing fans are looking for when betting on this weekend’s 149th running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday.

Can the Preakness Stakes favorite – the recent Kentucky Derby winner Mage win a second US Triple Crown race this season?

The online sportsbook is giving away up to $2,500 in free bets for the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Simply sign up and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on your first deposit.

Terms and Conditions:

Minimum $100 deposit required

100% bonus of first deposit only

Maximum bonus is $2,500

Why You Should Join BetUS For the 2023 Preakness Stakes



Trusted since 1994, BetUS has established itself as one of the best online sportsbooks for horse racing betting.

BetUS has competitive Preakness Stakes odds along with the biggest sports betting offer for the 2023 running. New members can sign up to receive up to $2,500 in free bets for this week’s monster Pimlico race.

Great for mobile betting, BetUS is accessible via any computer, tablet, or mobile device, making it great for betting on the move.

Be sure to sign-up to BetUS for all of your Preakness Stakes bets this weekend. Here are a few other reasons that Americans have trusted BetUS for nearly 3 decades.

When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?



The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 5:45pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland

💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage 8/5 | First Mission 5/2 | National Treasure 4/1

Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS:

Better odds and more markets

Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros

Age restriction: 18+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

How To Place A Preakness Stakes Horse Racing Bet At BetUS

Horse racing lovers can sign into their BetUS account and instantly place their bets on the 2023 Preakness Stakes.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the horse racing at BetUS:

Find the ‘RACEBOOK/HORSE RACING’ section

Click on the Churchill Downs markets and make a selection (race 12, May 6)

Place your Preakness Stakes horse racing bet

ALSO SEE: Mage Preakness Stakes Odds 2023: Kentucky Derby Winner The Pimlico Favorite

Preakness Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US. With 8 runners now confirmed you can also click on them to find their Preakness Stakes post positions and jockeys.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Horse Racing Related Content