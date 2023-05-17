Horse Racing

BetUS Preakness Stakes Betting Offer: $2500 In Horse Racing Free Bets

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter
Sports Editor
4 min read
JOCKEY JOSE SANTOS CELEBRATES AFTER WINNING PREAKNESS STAKES
JOCKEY JOSE SANTOS CELEBRATES AFTER WINNING PREAKNESS STAKES

There is a BetUS Preakness Stakes betting offer that can land horse racing bettors up to $2500 in free bets ahead of this weekend’s second US Triple Crown race at Pimlico racecourse.

$2,500 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

How To Bet On 2023 Preakness Stakes With BetUS

  1. Click to register with BetUS
  2. Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $2500 in free Preakness Stakes horse racing bets

Already got an account with our featured Sportsbook? See more Preakness Stakes free bet offers here

RELATED: 2023 Preakness Stakes Trends: Key Stats To Help Find The Pimlico Winner

BetUS Preakness Stakes Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500

BetUS has everything that horse racing fans are looking for when betting on this weekend’s 149th running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday.

Can the Preakness Stakes favorite – the recent Kentucky Derby winner Mage win a second US Triple Crown race this season?

The online sportsbook is giving away up to $2,500 in free bets for the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Simply sign up and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on your first deposit.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 100% bonus of first deposit only
  • Maximum bonus is $2,500

Why You Should Join BetUS For the 2023 Preakness Stakes

Trusted since 1994, BetUS has established itself as one of the best online sportsbooks for horse racing betting.

BetUS has competitive Preakness Stakes odds along with the biggest sports betting offer for the 2023 running. New members can sign up to receive up to $2,500 in free bets for this week’s monster Pimlico race.

Great for mobile betting, BetUS is accessible via any computer, tablet, or mobile device, making it great for betting on the move.

Be sure to sign-up to BetUS for all of your Preakness Stakes bets this weekend. Here are a few other reasons that Americans have trusted BetUS for nearly 3 decades.

When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?

The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 5:45pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage 8/5 | First Mission 5/2 | National Treasure 4/1

Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How To Place A Preakness Stakes Horse Racing Bet At BetUS

Horse racing lovers can sign into their BetUS account and instantly place their bets on the 2023 Preakness Stakes.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the horse racing at BetUS:

  • Find the ‘RACEBOOK/HORSE RACING’ section
  • Click on the Churchill Downs markets and make a selection (race 12, May 6)
  • Place your Preakness Stakes horse racing bet
$2,500 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

ALSO SEE: Mage Preakness Stakes Odds 2023: Kentucky Derby Winner The Pimlico Favorite

Preakness Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US. With 8 runners now confirmed you can also click on them to find their Preakness Stakes post positions and jockeys.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Horse Racing Related Content

 

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Horse Racing

Latest news

View all
preakness stakes 2
Horse Racing

LATEST Bovada Preakness Stakes Betting Welcome Offer: Get $750 in Horse Racing Free Bets

Author image Andy Newton  •  9min
preakness stakes simplification
Horse Racing
BetNow Preakness Stakes Betting Offer: $300 In Horse Racing Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  13min

The BetNow Preakness Stakes betting offer will give you $300 in horse free bets. These free bets are then on offer to use ahead of the 148th running of “The…

JOCKEY JOSE SANTOS CELEBRATES AFTER WINNING PREAKNESS STAKES
Horse Racing
BetUS Preakness Stakes Betting Offer: $2500 In Horse Racing Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h

There is a BetUS Preakness Stakes betting offer that can land horse racing bettors up to $2500 in free bets ahead of this weekend’s second US Triple Crown race at…

preakness stakes 2
Horse Racing
MyBookie Preakness Stakes Free Bets: $1000 Betting Offer For Horse Racing
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
preakness stakes new
Horse Racing
Everygame Preakness Stakes Free Bets: Claim $750 In Betting Offers
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
preakness stakes
Horse Racing
BetOnline Preakness Stakes Betting Offer: $1000 In Horse Racing Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
horse usa
Horse Racing
How to Bet On the Preakness Stakes in ANY US State | USA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
Arrow to top