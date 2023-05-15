Golf

BetUS PGA Championship Betting Offer: $2500 In Golf Free Bets

Andy Newton
Sports Editor
4 min read
Dustin Johnson Golf

There is a BetUS PGA Championship betting offer that can land golf bettors up to $2500 in free bets ahead of this week’s second major of the season – the 105th PGA Championship from Oak Hill.

How To Bet On 2023 PGA Championship With BetUS

  1. Click to register with BetUS
  2. Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $2500 in free PGA Championship golf bets

BetUS PGA Championship Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500

BetUS has everything that golf fans are looking for when betting on this week’s second major of the season.

The online sportsbook is giving away up to $2,500 in free bets for the 2023 PGA Championship. Simply sign up and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on your first deposit.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 100% bonus of first deposit only
  • Maximum bonus is $2,500

Why You Should Join BetUS For the 2023 PGA Championship

Trusted since 1994, BetUS has established itself as one of the best online sportsbooks for golf betting.

BetUS has competitive PGA Championship golf odds along with one of the biggest sports betting offers. New members can sign up to receive up to $2,500 in free bets for this week’s 105th edition.

Great for mobile betting, BetUS is accessible via any computer, tablet, or mobile device, making it great for betting on the move.

Be sure to sign-up to BetUS for all of your PGA Championship bets this week. Here are a few other reasons that Americans have trusted BetUS for nearly 3 decades.

Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How To Place A PGA Championship Golf Bet At BetUS

Golf lovers can sign into their BetUS account and instantly place their bets on the 2023 PGA Championship.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the PGA Championship at BetUS:

  • Find the ‘GOLF’ section
  • Click on the PGA Championship markets and make a selection
  • Place your PGA Championship golf bet
2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers

PGA Championship Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

  • Jon Rahm + 800
  • Scottie Scheffler + 800
  • Rory McIlroy +1100
  • Brooks Koepka +2000
  • Xander Schauffele +2000
  • Patrick Cantlay +2000
  • Dustin Johnson +2000
  • Justin Thomas +2200
  • Jason Day + 2500
  • Cameron Smith +2800
  • Tony Finau +2800
  • Collin Morikawa +3000
  • Cameron Young +3000
  • Viktor Hovland +3000
  • Jordan Spieth +3000
  • Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
