Golf

BetUS PGA Championship Betting Offer: $2500 In Golf Free Bets

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter
Sports Editor
4 min read
Dustin Johnson Golf
Dustin Johnson Golf

There is a BetUS PGA Championship betting offer that can land golf bettors up to $2500 in free bets ahead of this week’s second major of the season – the 105th PGA Championship from Oak Hill.

$2,500 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

How To Bet On 2023 PGA Championship With BetUS

  1. Click to register with BetUS
  2. Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $2500 in free PGA Championship golf bets

RELATED: Justin Thomas Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: The Current Champ Looking For Back-to-Back PGA Wins

BetUS PGA Championship Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500

BetUS has everything that golf fans are looking for when betting on this week’s second major of the season.

The online sportsbook is giving away up to $2,500 in free bets for the 2023 PGA Championship. Simply sign up and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on your first deposit.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 100% bonus of first deposit only
  • Maximum bonus is $2,500

Why You Should Join BetUS For the 2023 PGA Championship

Trusted since 1994, BetUS has established itself as one of the best online sportsbooks for golf betting.

BetUS has competitive PGA Championship golf odds along with one of the biggest sports betting offers. New members can sign up to receive up to $2,500 in free bets for this week’s 105th edition.

Great for mobile betting, BetUS is accessible via any computer, tablet, or mobile device, making it great for betting on the move.

Be sure to sign-up to BetUS for all of your PGA Championship bets this week. Here are a few other reasons that Americans have trusted BetUS for nearly 3 decades.

Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How To Place A PGA Championship Golf Bet At BetUS

Golf lovers can sign into their BetUS account and instantly place their bets on the 2023 PGA Championship.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the PGA Championship at BetUS:

  • Find the ‘GOLF’ section
  • Click on the PGA Championship markets and make a selection
  • Place your PGA Championship golf bet
$2,500 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

ALSO SEE: Scottie Scheffler Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: Scheffler Many People’s PGA Favorite

2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers

PGA Championship Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

  • Jon Rahm + 800
  • Scottie Scheffler + 800
  • Rory McIlroy +1100
  • Brooks Koepka +2000
  • Xander Schauffele +2000
  • Patrick Cantlay +2000
  • Dustin Johnson +2000
  • Justin Thomas +2200
  • Jason Day + 2500
  • Cameron Smith +2800
  • Tony Finau +2800
  • Collin Morikawa +3000
  • Cameron Young +3000
  • Viktor Hovland +3000
  • Jordan Spieth +3000
  • Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
Jon Rahm Golf
Golf

LATEST Jon Rahm Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: $20 Million Net Worth For Spanish Golf Star

Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 15 2023
Scottie Scheffler Equipment
Golf
Scottie Scheffler Equipment: What Golf Clubs Does 2022 Masters Champion Use?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  May 15 2023

Scottie Scheffler is back in major action this week, and will hold high hopes of continuing a special run of form that saw him claim one the biggest prize on…

kelley cahill jon rahm masters win
Golf
LOOK: Jon Rahm and Wife Kelley Cahill Celebrate His 2023 Masters Win
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 10 2023

In a thrilling weekend showdown at Augusta National, Jon Rahm emerged victorious, securing his first Masters title. Rahm chased down Brooks Koepka, who held a four-shot lead before the weather-affected…

rsz brooks koepka smirk masters thursday 2023
Golf
Brooks Koepka On Track To Win First Masters Of Career
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 9 2023
liv golf - brooks koepka
Golf
Brooks Koepka Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Four-Time Major Winner Looking For First Green Jacket
Author image Andy Newton  •  May 15 2023
jason day golf - john deere classic
Golf
Jason Day Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Former World No.1 Eyes Second Major Championship At Augusta
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Apr 8 2023
rocket mortgage classic - collin morikawa golf
Golf
Collin Morikawa Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Two-Time Major Winner Eyes First Green Jacket
Author image Andy Newton  •  Apr 8 2023
Arrow to top