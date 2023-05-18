BetUS PGA Championship Betting Offer: $2500 In Golf Free Bets

There is a BetUS PGA Championship betting offer that can land golf bettors up to $2500 in free bets ahead of this week’s second major of the season – the 105th PGA Championship from Oak Hill.
How To Bet On 2023 PGA Championship With BetUS
- Click to register with BetUS
- Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
- Receive $2500 in free PGA Championship golf bets
BetUS PGA Championship Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500
BetUS has everything that golf fans are looking for when betting on this week’s second major of the season.
The online sportsbook is giving away up to $2,500 in free bets for the 2023 PGA Championship. Simply sign up and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on your first deposit.
Terms and Conditions:
- Minimum $100 deposit required
- 100% bonus of first deposit only
- Maximum bonus is $2,500
Why You Should Join BetUS For the 2023 PGA Championship
Trusted since 1994, BetUS has established itself as one of the best online sportsbooks for golf betting.
BetUS has competitive PGA Championship golf odds along with one of the biggest sports betting offers. New members can sign up to receive up to $2,500 in free bets for this week’s 105th edition.
Great for mobile betting, BetUS is accessible via any computer, tablet, or mobile device, making it great for betting on the move.
Be sure to sign-up to BetUS for all of your PGA Championship bets this week. Here are a few other reasons that Americans have trusted BetUS for nearly 3 decades.
Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS:
- Better odds and more markets
- Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
- Age restriction: 18+
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
How To Place A PGA Championship Golf Bet At BetUS
Golf lovers can sign into their BetUS account and instantly place their bets on the 2023 PGA Championship.
Here’s how to place your first bet on the PGA Championship at BetUS:
- Find the ‘GOLF’ section
- Click on the PGA Championship markets and make a selection
- Place your PGA Championship golf bet
2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers
- Rory McIlroy: Northern Irish two-time PGA winner is third in the betting
- Jon Rahm: Big-hitting recent 2023 Masters winner one of the favorites
- Jordan Spieth: Can US star break his PGA major duck?
- Scottie Scheffler: Leading fancy for first PGA Championship win
- Justin Thomas: Two-time winner is back at his best major
- Cameron Smith: Controversial LIV golfer to ruffle some feathers
- Patrick Cantlay: Can world number 4 win his first major?
- Xander Schauffele: World number 5 looking for first major
- Collin Morikawa: 2020 PGA Championship winner returns
- Brooks Koepka: Back-to-back PGA winner in 2018 and 2019
- Dustin Johnson: Two-time Major winner looking for first PGA win
- Tony Finau: Fan favorite looking to win first major championship
- Jason Day: Former world number one won this in 2015
PGA Championship Betting Odds
See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.
- Jon Rahm + 800
- Scottie Scheffler + 800
- Rory McIlroy +1100
- Brooks Koepka +2000
- Xander Schauffele +2000
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Dustin Johnson +2000
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Jason Day + 2500
- Cameron Smith +2800
- Tony Finau +2800
- Collin Morikawa +3000
- Cameron Young +3000
- Viktor Hovland +3000
- Jordan Spieth +3000
- Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change
