NFL

BetUS NFL Free Bets: $2500 Betting Welcome Offer For Week 4

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI 21496299 168397130 lowres
USATSI 21496299 168397130 lowres

There are BetUS NFL free bets that can land American Football bettors up to $2500 ahead of upcoming Week 4 action. Find out more below.

$2,500 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

How To Bet On NFL Week 4 With BetUS

  1. Click to register with BetUS
  2. Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $2500 in free NFL Week 4 bets

RELATED: NFL Week 4 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

BetUS NFL Week 4 Free Bets — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500

BetUS has everything that NFL fans are looking for when betting on the new 2023 season.

The online sportsbook is giving away up to $2,500 in free bets that you could then use on ANY NFL match over the new 2023 season as the race to Super Bowl LVIII starts.

Simply sign up and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on your first deposit. While the great news is you can bet on the NFL with BetUS in ANY US State – there’s a lot to like.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 100% bonus of first deposit only
  • Maximum bonus is $2,500

Why You Should Join BetUS For NFL Week 4 Betting

Trusted since 1994, BetUS has established itself as one of the best online sportsbooks for NFL betting.

BetUS has competitive NFL odds along with one of the biggest sports betting offers. New members can sign up to receive up to $2,500 in free bets ahead of the new 2023 NFL season – can the Kansas City Chiefs defend their Super Bowl crown?

Great for mobile betting, BetUS is accessible via any computer, tablet, or mobile device, making it great for betting on NFL when on the move.

Be sure to sign-up to BetUS for all of your NFL bets this week. Here are a few other reasons that Americans have trusted BetUS for nearly 3 decades.

Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS for NFL 2023

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Generous sign-up offer
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • Existing customer offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

RELATED: NFL Week 4 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels

How To Place A NFL Week 4 Bet At BetUS

American Football lovers can sign into their BetUS account and instantly place their bets on NFL Week 4.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the NFL at BetUS:

  • Find the ‘NFL’ section
  • Click on the NFL matches and markets and make a selection
  • Place your NFL Week 4 bets
$2,500 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

ALSO SEE: Who Were The Last ‘Back-to-Back’ Super Bowl Winners? Can The Chiefs Follow-Up?

Other NFL Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Sam Howell sacked pic
NFL

LATEST What can the Commanders do to make sure Sam Howell doesn’t continue to take multiple sacks per game?

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3min
USATSI 21496038 168397130 lowres
NFL
Jazz Sports NFL Week 4 Betting Offer: $2500 In American Football Free Bets
Author image Joe Lyons  •  23min

You can claim the Jazz Sports NFL Week 4 betting offer of up to $2500 in American Football free bets by just guiding through the easy steps below. How To…

USATSI 21493913 168397130 lowres
NFL
Sportsbetting.ag Offers $1000 in Free Bets For NFL Week 4
Author image Joe Lyons  •  27min

Join Sportsbetting.ag today and you’ll be on your way to landing up to $1000 in free bets that you could then use on the upcoming NFL Week 4 action. Find…

USATSI 21496299 168397130 lowres
NFL
BetUS NFL Free Bets: $2500 Betting Welcome Offer For Week 4
Author image Joe Lyons  •  30min
USATSI 21496179 168397130 lowres
NFL
MyBookie NFL Week 4 Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In American Football Free Bets
Author image Joe Lyons  •  33min
Saleh and Zach Wilosn Jets pic
NFL
Is Robert Saleh losing the Jets’ locker room by continuing to play Zach Wilson at QB?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  46min
Lawrence Trevor
NFL
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Atlanata Falcons Odds, Picks, Line: Week 4 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  1h
Arrow to top