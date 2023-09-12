Betting

BetUS NFL Free Bets: $2500 Betting Welcome Offer For Week 2

Joe Lyons
There are BetUS NFL free bets that can land American Football bettors up to $2500 ahead of upcoming Week 2 action. Find out more below.

How To Bet On NFL Week 2 With BetUS

  1. Click to register with BetUS
  2. Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $2500 in free NFL Week 2 bets

BetUS NFL Week 2 Free Bets — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500

BetUS has everything that NFL fans are looking for when betting on the new 2023 season.

The online sportsbook is giving away up to $2,500 in free bets that you could then use on ANY NFL match over the new 2023 season as the race to Super Bowl LVIII starts.

Simply sign up and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on your first deposit. While the great news is you can bet on the NFL with BetUS in ANY US State – there’s a lot to like.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 100% bonus of first deposit only
  • Maximum bonus is $2,500

Why You Should Join BetUS For NFL Week 2 Betting

Trusted since 1994, BetUS has established itself as one of the best online sportsbooks for NFL betting.

BetUS has competitive NFL odds along with one of the biggest sports betting offers. New members can sign up to receive up to $2,500 in free bets ahead of the new 2023/24 NFL season – can the Kansas City Chiefs defend their Super Bowl crown?

Great for mobile betting, BetUS is accessible via any computer, tablet, or mobile device, making it great for betting on NFL when on the move.

Be sure to sign-up to BetUS for all of your NFL bets this week. Here are a few other reasons that Americans have trusted BetUS for nearly 3 decades.

Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS for NFL 2023

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Generous sign-up offer
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • Existing customer offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

How To Place A NFL Week 2 Bet At BetUS

American Football lovers can sign into their BetUS account and instantly place their bets on NFL Week 2

Here’s how to place your first bet on the NFL at BetUS:

  • Find the ‘NFL’ section
  • Click on the NFL matches and markets and make a selection
  • Place your NFL Week 2 bets
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

